"Some of our ancestors' gravestones [in Ballarat] were pulled out and used for the roads, for the gutter and for the factory floor," he said at council's ordinary August meeting three weeks ago.
"In the past," he went on to explain, "our physical heritage has been wiped away; our Chinese campsite was demolished, we lost our Joss House [in 1959], some of our cemeteries were removed. [The] only place we can go now is the cemetery, and that's very sad."
The speaker was Charles Zhang, president of the Chinese Australian Cultural Society Ballarat, and he was offering all nine councillors a glimpse of a timeless truth: namely, that history often doesn't survive the march of time and remains vulnerable to the prevailing prejudices of the day.
The subject of Zhang's presentation was, of course, Canadian's Victory House - an historic Chinese property along Geelong Road that was built, owned and occupied by the influential Yung Chung family for over six generations - and the implications of council's refusal last month to support heritage protection for the site.
Many within the community discerned a common thread between that decision and the virulent racism endured by the Chinese both on the Ballarat goldfields and throughout the century which followed as the White Australia policy swept the nation.
Others were more taken aback at the way in which the decision emptied council's stated position on heritage of any real significance, while yet others were at loss to explain council's rejection of its own heritage advice, much less its failure to consult with the local Chinese community.
Five weeks on, all six councillors present in the council chamber reversed the decision, including three of the four (Crs Mark Harris, Des Hudson and Peter Eddy) who defeated the August motion.
Speaking to The Courier on Thursday, Zhang called the decision an "historic turning point" for the Ballarat Chinese community, worthy of commemoration.
"At the corner of Barkly Street and Main Road is the Chinese Open Monument, and next to it [are] stone plaques on the ground, each stone representing 10 years of Ballarat Chinese history," he said.
"Last night's events, I believe, need to be recorded onto a stone: that 'in 2022, the City of Ballarat council made a decision to preserve Victory House'."
The significance of council's decision, in Zhang's view, lies in the opportunity it affords the Ballarat Chinese community to stake a claim to history. To this end, he explained there were already plans afoot to purchase Victory House and convert it into the city's first Chinese heritage cultural centre or museum.
"We talk about the gold rush, but we know after the gold rush Ballarat played a very significant role in Australia economically and in social life as well," he said. "This house fits into that category, and we want to preserve that part of history and do something for the Ballarat community."
Ballarat Trades and Labour Council secretary Brett Edgington said he, too, hoped the preservation of Victory House would spell the end of the erasure of Chinese history in Ballarat.
"The mistake of council [in August] was to think that heritage is just about pretty buildings, when in fact what [lends] buildings heritage are the stories of the people who occupied those buildings and their connection to the community," he said.
"Stories need a place," he added. "You need that physical anchor or connection to place, otherwise history gets lost."
It was a sentiment shared by Federation University Emeritus Professor John Smyth, who said the plans for Victory House, if realised, would unmask the complexity of Ballarat's history, which is neither confined to the gold rush nor Eureka.
"The significance of Victory House goes to the very essence of Ballarat history," he said.
"For a cultural group whose history [in Ballarat] has been obliterated, [this] amounts to an incredible opportunity to demonstrate to the rest of us how to restore place-based in situ history to its rightful place in Ballarat - rather than having to rely on [Sovereign Hill], a facsimile post-factum theme park."
