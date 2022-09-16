WE HAVE not even crowned Ballarat Football League's new senior title holder yet and already rivals are sending warning signals.
Sebastopol and Melton had not even come close to putting the finishing touches on their grand final campaigns when Ballarat Swans revealed their big recruit for when they re-enter the arena: Chris Maple, who arrives fresh from being right-hand-man to Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge.
The last time Maple was a football head coach he took a newly re-launched Footscray team from scratch to win the Victorian Football League premiership in the same season.
Two years later he was a match-day assistant coach to Beveridge in the Bulldogs' AFL premiership.
This is a coach who has a Central Highlands Football League title under his belt (Buninyong, 2002), was named TAC Cup under-18s coach in 2007 (with North Ballarat Rebels) and in 2001 led Ballarat High School to one of only two Ballarat Associated Schools flags, 43 years after the first.
He takes over the mantle at Alfredton Oval for a bank of Swans which this season featured Hawthorn AFL triple premiership player Josh Gibson and Maple's former Rebels protege Andrew Hooper, who made his AFL debut for the Bulldogs in a 2010 semi-final.
It is a record to make rivals start to sweat.
The Swans bowed out in the preliminary final, but the team they beat in the semis by one-point has plenty in their ranks to make BFL brows furrow.
Former Fremantle AFL player Brett Bewley raised no eyebrows earlier this week in capturing the Henderson Medal as BFL best and fairest by 13 votes. Darley teammate Nick Rodda, a former Williamstown VFL player, shared the Tony Lockett Medal as leading goalkicker.
These are accolades their coach and BFL hall of famer Dan Jordan collected as a player. Jordan captained East Point to a BFL grand final and returned to the league at the Devils' helm after seven seasons in the coaching ranks at AFL club Essendon.
Really, a re-committed Jordan and the Devils are just getting started.
This column has long made clear the importance elite athletes and coaches can have on improving the grassroots game - especially when they choose to return and share their experience.
There is plenty to be excited about already next season - vital to stepping up the overall standard of football served up - and we have not yet determined which club will set the new bar.
READ MORE:
The 'Burras and Bloods each boast a wealth of VFL playing experience, not to mention Burras coach Michael Searl is a North Ballarat Roosters VFL premiership player and later captain. There is also Burra Matt Austin, a former Brisbane Lion.
After two years' interrupted play and no flags awarded, the BFL is certainly bouncing back strong.
It has taken this long for the Burras to have a chance at redemption, having lost the senior grand final in 2019 - the last time a premiership was contested.
But the Bloods were runners-up in 2018 and they too want to emphatically remind the league they are the force to be reckoned with.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.