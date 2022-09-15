Sebastopol forward James Keeble concedes it's been a long journey to this point but believes it will hold his side in good stead and is it prepares to play off for the club's first Ballarat Football Netball League premiership in 47 years.
"There is a really good feeling, everyone is quite optimistic, and everyone is keen," Keeble said.
"We've taken the long road to get here, but I think it's a good thing for us. There's just a good feeling around the group.
Keeble is one of a core group of stars who joined the Burra in 2018 following the demise of the North Ballarat Roosters' VFL program, alongside Tony Lockyer, Matt Austin, and Lachie Cassidy.
Together, the group have set the standards for the once-battling club, driving growth from within.
"A key thing at any footy club is camaraderie and relationships," Keeble said.
"For us to have half-a-dozen players in a side on a Saturday that have played a substantial amount of footy together, that's a really big advantage for us.
"It's not just that experience but the leadership as well. A lot of those players were in leadership groups in were in leadership groups at an AFL level or captains. That's a really positive thing."
While the top-quality players catch the outsiders' attention, it's the whole group that sustains a club.
That unity was something Keeble was quick to point out.
"We're all on an equal playing field. There are no top dogs or anything like that," he said.
"There's no hierarchy. If someone wants to come down and train, we never say no. Everyone just gets around each other.
"It's just a great family club and atmosphere."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
