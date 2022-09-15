The Courier
Home/Video

James Keeble backs camaraderie within tight-knit Sebastopol group | Ballarat Football Netball League grand final week

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
September 15 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Keeble has had a strong season for Sebastopol. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Sebastopol forward James Keeble concedes it's been a long journey to this point but believes it will hold his side in good stead and is it prepares to play off for the club's first Ballarat Football Netball League premiership in 47 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.