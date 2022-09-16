Sometimes, harsh realities need to be confronted.
After three mid-season losses and some less-than-convincing wins, Sebastopol found its season on a cliff's edge.
Finals were still a possibility, and the year was somewhat young, but something needed to change.
For Burra star Matt Austin, the fix had to come from within the playing group.
"Halfway through the year, we had a chat and reassessed where we were," he said.
"We just spoke about the importance of having 22 players on the weekend playing their role.
"Earlier in the year, we had less blokes contributing, and I suppose more of a focus on individual performances.
"But, you know, footy is a team sport. You find that out in finals; the better team wins on the day, not the individuals. So (that chat) was a bit of a reset."
The conversations proved a tonic, Sebastopol winning five of its last six regular season games to rise from seventh to third and only miss out on a spot in the qualifying final with a narrow round 18 loss to Ballarat.
Now, the club stands one win from a first premiership since 1975.
Austin is preparing to play in his second grand final for the Burra since joining the club in 2018.
After four years with the Brisbane Lions, where he played 14 games, Austin joined the North Ballarat Roosters' VFL program in 2012.
Upon the Roosters' demise at the end of the 2017 season, the midfielder moved to Sebastopol, alongside former VFL teammates Lachie Cassidy, James Keeble, Tony Lockyer and Nick Hausler, who moved to Queensland in the off-season.
The group stay committed to the Burra, with Austin enjoying his return to community football.
"I suppose people refer to it as the Burra spirit. We're a pretty close-knit bunch of boys, and the footy club is the same," he said.
"A lot of us came from a VFL program where there was no netball club, and I suppose you didn't have the locals showing up each weekend, so there wasn't much support at games.
"I grew up with something similar (in Stawell). It's enjoyable on the weekend having a packed crowd and even dinners on a Thursday night. There's always plenty of support around the footy club, so it's a great place to be."
At 33, Austin is wary his time will soon come to pass the torch on but the midfielder believed the club was going to be left in safe hands.
"We've had a lot of good young kids come in the last 24 months, and that's a testament to the work the club's done over the past four of five years," he said.
"We were struggling to field junior teams when I first got to the club, but there's been a hell of a lot of work put in.
"The club's in a position now where you know I'm 33, Jimmy (Keeble) is 32, Tony (Lockyer) is getting close to 30. But we've been able to attract good young kids to the club and they'll be the future of the club for the next 10 years."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
