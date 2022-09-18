Born out of a kinder hatching chicken project seven years ago, a regenerative egg farm based near Daylesford is growing rapidly.
Honest Eggs Co co-founder and fourth generation Yandoit farmer Paul Righetti said his then four-year-old daughter wanted to hatch chickens for a kinder project.
"She hatched them and there were lots of them and they were running around the farm laying eggs and we were giving eggs away to school parents, friends and family," Mr Righetti said.
The cattle and sheep farmer said he had been moving towards regenerative farming and with the support of other producers in the Daylesford area, it quickly became a reality.
"We ran a pilot project for 12 months, because poultry was new to us, and we quickly upskilled and the business has grown from there," Mr Righetti said.
He said the key principle in rotational grazing and regenerative farming was movement.
"The key principle is that we move our sheds. The difference between us and a caged or free range farms is we move our sheds so the key principle is movement.
"We have large poultry sheds on wheels which are basically like a proper chook shed, fully insulated, but it's mobile so each week we tow it to fresh grass.
"What that does is it evenly spreads the manure over the paddock but every week they are getting fresh pasture to eat each week, whereas in a free range shed, there is no pasture to eat because the ground is bare."
Mr Righetti said the chooks had a varying diet and had the benefit of walking around in the sunlight. Maremma sheepdogs live with and protect the chooks from foxes every day for 24 hours.
"We get a tastier, more nutrient egg because they have a variety of diet. They are supplemented with grain as well," he said.
"It's actually keeping it quite simple but it's consistent. It needs to be consistent because they are laying every day. You need to make sure they have water and feed every day."
Shortly after Mr Righetti and his wife Jacqui formed Honest Eggs Co, they were joined by farming family Ian and Kim Garsed.
They all have strong beliefs in to helping to regenerate the land, build additional income for the community and improve animal welfare standards.
"It's quality and with a focus on regenerative farming as well. We say it's better for the hen, the egg, the land, the farmer, the community and the customer so it's a balance of purpose and profit," Mr Righetti said.
"People are buying value. We call ourselves Honest Eggs Co for a reason - we are quite transparent about the way we farm and we're happy to talk about it.
"We think it's the right way and people appreciate the values we have in the business."
Distributing into New South Wales and Queensland, the organisation's founders plan to continue growing in the northern states and Melbourne.
Honest Eggs Co has won the Delicious Produce Award in the past three years and 'best bred producer' in last year's Eat Easy Awards.
"They are nice accolades and sometimes a little bit of reward for hard work is nice to reflect on," Mr Righetti said.
The Easy Eat Awards are dedicated to improving Australia's eating environment through celebrating and encouraging great food, sustainability, and connection to community to showcase the best of food and dining culture.
Farmers and producers have until September 26 to enter their products at eateasyawards.com, while people can nominate their favourite venues and hospitality identities.
Judging will be held in Adelaide on October 10.
