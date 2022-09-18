The Courier

Commerce Ballarat launches GROW program ahead of large developments

By Erin Williams
September 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An economic development program will become an important part of the growth in the central highlands region over the next four years, a leading business group says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.