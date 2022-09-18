An economic development program will become an important part of the growth in the central highlands region over the next four years, a leading business group says.
Commerce Ballarat is delivering the GROW (growing regional opportunities for work) Ballarat program following three years under Highlands LLEN.
The program, renamed GROW Central Highlands, is a collaborative approach to economic development and jobs growth in the region, achieved through local and social procurement and inclusive employment.
GROW Central Highlands co-ordinator Felicity Francis said Commerce Ballarat was excited about GROW Central Highlands' role, particularly over the next three to four years.
"I think what is going to happen in the next three to four years in Victoria in general but particularly in our area in Ballarat and the Central Highlands - with the Commonwealth Games and quite a few big hospital builds - we are hoping GROW will become quite an important part of that," Ms Francis said.
She said the program had changed to Commerce Ballarat at a challenging time for businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's still a challenging time for our businesses. Obviously getting staff is a challenge for everybody at the moment and it doesn't matter the level of position or the industry that you are in, those challenges are pretty widespread across the board," Ms Francis said.
"We are certainly seeing that on a Commerce (Ballarat) level as well as a GROW level.
"We are really excited about what GROW is going to do and what we can do with GROW."
The GROW program is made up of businesses, government agencies and community organisations working together to make change.
Ms Francis said GROW's main goal was to help create more pathways to employment and job opportunities for people with barriers to work.
"GROW is all about getting people who have barriers to work in long-term, meaningful employment and it can be any barrier to work. It doesn't focus on one particular area. You can be a young person, a migrant, a person with a disability so it's quite broad in that sense. It's not focused on one disability cohort," she said.
We are going to try and keep it quite open and try and help as many people as we can across different backgrounds.- Felicity Francis
"While GROW is intending to get people into jobs we are not an employment agency. What GROW does is the connector between businesses, government agencies and community organisations to try and get those people from those cohorts into employment."
The GROW network includes signatories, which are organisations committed to adding economic and social value in the region through their procurement and employment activities.
Ms Francis said organisations the program works with have signed an agreement to stand by the GROW principles, which include spending locally and socially, being inclusive and advocating and collaborating.
"We are always interested in speaking with people interested in GROW and the principles of GROW. Many businesses already run their business along the GROW principles and they don't know they are engaging in social enterprise, which is becoming very important," she said.
The GROW program started in Geelong in 2013 and is now in Central Highlands, Greater Bendigo, Gippsland, Shepparton and the G21 area of Geelong, Surf Coast and Colac.
GROW Central Highlands was launched in Ballarat with about 65 people in attendance.
