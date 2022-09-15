The Courier

Alleged drug driver faces court

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:12pm, first published 9:03pm
File photo.

A man is due to face court in Ballarat, after he was found slumped behind the wheel of a car in the middle of the road.

