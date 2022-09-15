A man is due to face court in Ballarat, after he was found slumped behind the wheel of a car in the middle of the road.
Police said the vehicle - in Wittick Street Darley - came to their attention at 7.55pm on Thursday.
Bacchus Marsh officers said the 24-year-old local driver was found in an altered state of consciousness and they later allegedly found unspecified illicit drugs in the car.
The man has been kept in custody overnight and will face Ballarat Magistrates Court on Friday.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
