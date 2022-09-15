A Buninyong beauty | Commercial property

This is a rare opportunity to secure a freehold commercial building in the heart of Buninyong.
Presently used as a thriving Allied Health clinic, the world famous Saltbush Kitchen was a periodic tenant.
This is a wonderful chance to secure ownership of a period building from the 1880s, which has undergone many improvements.
The building has a gross area of 214 square metres (approx.) over two levels, on a land area of 180 square metres (approx.).
With vacant possession and Commercial 1 zoning, the property has amazing exposure on the Midland Hwy (Geelong to Bendigo).
Don't miss your opportunity to secure this rare opportunity in the heart of Buninyong.
