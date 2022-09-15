A small home with big personality | Feature property

Looking for inner CBD living and a fabulous buying opportunity, with potential for the creation of growth and wealth, or an awesome lifestyle?
This super cute three bedroom period home has an open plan living area that incorporates an updated bathroom, kitchen and meals space, giving the home a beautiful entertaining area.
On an allotment size of approximately 431 square meters, this is a brilliant size for its location. Only blocks from the hospitals, popular schools, the hub of the Ballarat food and entertainment precinct, it's also just a short walk to Lake Wendouree and public transport.
Currently leased until February 2023 at $360 per week, take advantage of this opportunity to secure an established investment.
