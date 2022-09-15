Secluded home full of space and luxury | Feature property

From the moment you enter through the front gate you'll feel like you have stepped into a resort, in this luxurious property that's less then five kilometres from Ballarat Railway Station and the CBD.
Highlights include double glazed windows throughout, bore water, a fireplace, inside and outside speaker system, solar panels, automated gates, a solar heated swimming pool, zoned ducted central heating, zoned ducted refrigerated cooling, a split system, drying cupboard and much more.
The main house has quality fittings and fixtures throughout, with no expense spared. The double door entry leads to a formal foyer, with stunning Tasmanian Oak floors flowing through to the central living zone. The master suite includes a spacious walk-in robe and ensuite, which has a gorgeous freestanding bath, separate shower and face level storage.
The heart of the home is the open plan kitchen, living and dining space that is ideal for entertaining, and overlooks the generous decked area and in-ground solar heated swimming pool. The Hamptons style kitchen comprises a stone waterfall island bench, with additional counter space incorporating an abundance of storage and soft close cabinetry, a generous walk-in pantry and all the quality appliances you would expect in a home of this calibre.
The home has a brilliant layout and design, with a wide hallway that wraps around the rear of the central living space and three spacious bedrooms with walk-in robes. There's a separate study with in-built desk and storage, a main family bathroom, separate powder room that's ideal for guests, a laundry with direct access to a private courtyard with pull-out clothesline, and raised vegie garden beds. A separate rumpus room leads to the decked area and has a reverse cycle split system.
The home has landscaped gardens that can be serviced by the 13500L water tank, with automatic float system connected to the bore. There is a double garage with direct access to the main home and a fully insulated six car garage that could potentially be converted into a second residence (STCA).
A separate studio provides complete living quarters, with a kitchen, studio living, bathroom and walk-in robe. It could be used for independent teenage living, visiting family so they have privacy, or as an income stream for Airbnb and short stay accommodation. Under the house is an impressive wine cellar space and mirrored gymnasium.
