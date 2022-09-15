The Courier

16 Falkirk Road, Nerrina | Secluded lifestyle living

September 15 2022 - 11:00pm
  • 16 Falkirk Road, Nerrina
  • Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Carparks 8
  • $2,050,000 - $2,200,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Jo Thornton on 0409 356 478
  • Inspect: By appointment
Secluded home full of space and luxury | Feature property

From the moment you enter through the front gate you'll feel like you have stepped into a resort, in this luxurious property that's less then five kilometres from Ballarat Railway Station and the CBD.

