Operation Scoreboard kicks off on Wednesday morning across the state and Ballarat police are warning drinkers and drivers to think before they act.
Ballarat Local Area Commander Anthony Traynor said additional officers would be on duty, with a visible presence around the region's pubs, clubs, sports grounds and roads.
"We'll have increased police resourcing, targeting road safety including in and around licensed premises to coincide with the grand final," the Acting Inspector said.
"One of the main things about Operation Scoreboard will be targeting speeding and distracted drivers.
"We know there's been an increase in serious and fatal collisions since the end of lockdown. We're also looking at motorcycle fatalities on regional roads."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Acting Inspector Traynor said police across his area - which includes Ballarat and Pyrenees - were also planning an extensive liquor licensing operation.
"Uniform and possibly plain-clothed police, as well as other specialists, will be monitoring public order and licensed premises in the Ballarat CBD," he said. "They'll also be looking at venues in the extended suburban area and at local sports clubs."
Meanwhile in Moorabool, Highway Patrol sergeant Craig Kelso said they would have a special focus on alcohol, fatigued and distracted drivers, impaired driving and speed.
"My message is simple: Just don't," he said.
"People need to make informed decisions - and think of the consequences of their actions. Please think ahead."
He said extra police would be rostered on over the extended long weekend - which included Thursday's Queen's memorial public holiday and Friday's AFL Grand Final holiday.
"We'll target the main thoroughfares in and out of towns. We'll have marked and unmarked police cars at various times and locations."
The Moorabool Highway Patrol also covers the Golden Plains and Hepburn shires.
Operation Scoreboard wraps up at 11.59pm on Sunday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.