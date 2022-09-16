A man who was accused of sexually assaulting his nieces has been found not guilty on all charges by a jury in the Ballarat County Court.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual penetration of a child under 16, and two charges of sexual touching.
It was alleged the offending took place at the man's home and at his parent's home in a suburb of Ballarat when three sisters, as the complainants, were aged between eight and 15 years old.
It was alleged the man put his hand under their clothes while pretending to sleep.
The case wrapped up its concluding arguments on Tuesday and Wednesday before Judge Fran Dalziel.
Defence counsel submitted the jury must take into account discrepancies between the witness accounts to police and to Child Protective Services, stating some of the evidence "does not fit", and noting the accused man has no prior convictions and answered all police questions when interviewed about a year after the final alleged incident.
The jury of seven women and five men began their deliberations just before 4pm on Wednesday, delivering their verdict about 11.30am on Friday.
The Courier understands it was one particular charge that was at the heart of prolonged deliberations and took most time to come to a unanimous verdict.
At one stage, the jury asked Judge Dalziel to define 'reasonable doubt'.
As the unanimous verdict was read out on Friday, the accused man showed little emotion.
Judge Dalziel thanked the jury for their service.
"I understand it has been a long process," she said.
"You have carefully considered your decision ... Thank you."
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.