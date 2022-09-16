The Courier
Ballarat jury delivers sexual assault trial verdict after days deliberation in the County Court

Ellie Mitchell
Ellie Mitchell
Updated September 16 2022 - 2:55am, first published 1:42am
The County Court in Ballarat. File photo.

A man who was accused of sexually assaulting his nieces has been found not guilty on all charges by a jury in the Ballarat County Court.

