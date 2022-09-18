A conservation advocacy group is calling for the state government to increase its land acquisition budget after revelations a large tract of land next to a Ballarat region State Park is for sale.
The revegetated 188 hectare hill - nicknamed 'The Island' - adjoins Werribee Gorge and was left to Conservation Volunteers Australia by the late James Whyte.
Matt Ruchel from the Victorian National Parks Association said he had spent many hours at the property planting trees - along with thousands of others - as part of the Grow West project.
"This is a prime example of why the government needs a meaningful ongoing land purchase fund for conservation," the executive director said.
"Land in Victoria is relatively expensive. If Trust for Nature had a large enough pot of money, they could purchase these sorts of unique sites for the community as a whole."
Trust for Nature is a quasi-government agency established in 1972 with legal powers allowing it to work with landowners to protect habitat.
It is heavily involved in establishing covenants on private properties.
"It makes sense to add The Island to the Werribee Gorge State Park, but failing that it needs a strong covenant that will protect it forever," Mr Ruchel said.
"I think what the community there is saying is right: Locals have put effort into revegetating that site and the Government also spent a lot of money on trees building that important link in a fairly fragmented landscape."
Mr Ruchel said money set aside for land acquisition at the moment was usually allocated well ahead of time to land in urban areas, connected to agreements that were more than 40-years old.
"We also know that Parks Victoria is reluctant to take on more land, as they struggle with the land they have at the moment," he said.
The Island is visible from the Western Freeway and many residents believed it was already part of the state park as it is linked by a well-known established track - the Centenary Walk.
The land sale is at an 'expressions of interest' stage - and residents have said they had been quoted prices of around $2 million.
Parks Victoria said the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning was responsible for purchasing land for state parks.
A DELWP spokesman said the land was protected under a covenant by Trust for Nature that would permanently protect it from development.
"The Victorian Government has also invested $10 million in the Nature Fund in which money is available to match funding commitments from private or philanthropic groups for biodiversity projects," he said.
"This will ensure funds are readily available to respond to new conservation opportunities and to environmental threats. The Nature Fund will be used to support high-impact projects to top up investment from non-government organisations, including market-led proposals that can be delivered through partnerships between public and private organisations."
State Opposition Public Lands spokesperson Melina Bath said donated land should not be sold for profit.
"It should be offered to another not-for-profit such as the Australian Wildlife Conservancy or Trust for Nature free-of-charge to continue the legacy of its intended purpose," the National Party MP said.
"The significant and valued work of volunteers in habitat restoration should not be put at risk, but handed on to a respected organisation to preserve biodiversity and established conservation values."
The Island is one of three linked lots for sale - and the hill can only be accessed via the two smaller lots.
Greens candidate for the new seat of Eureka Sam McColl said the State Government should buy all three pieces of land and extend the Werribee Gorge State Park.
"I hope to see the Labor Government acting swiftly on this issue and ensuring that The Island can be enjoyed by future generations," he said.
"So many native species thrive on The Island, and it would be devastating for local groups to lose their connection to this property."
Conservation Volunteers Australia said their commitment to help people reconnect with nature in the region remained undiminished.
"We're specifically inviting expressions of interest from new owners that have a keen appreciation of the natural values of The Island," Chief Executive Officer Phil Harrison said.
"And we will make every reasonable effort to be sure that any new owners are able to meet all the covenant obligations into the future."
Mr Harrison said the project had been challenging - but also rewarding.
"We're delighted that the condition of The Island has significantly improved under our management," he said.
"The investment that we have made along with the community is now protected in perpetuity under covenant, which is the right thing to do.
"Like any charity, we look to make the most effective and efficient use of our resources."
Mr Harrison said their operating model had evolved.
"We now focus on initiatives that help us to achieve engagement at scale with a long-term goal of building a community of 1 million people taking action for nature.
"The management of land is no longer central to that model, we are no longer geared to holding assets into perpetuity.
"Management of property is not an appropriate use of CVA skills, experience and resources.
"Hence our choice to pass The Island on in its greatly improved state."
Mr Harrison also downplayed the role of locals in the reserve's revegetation.
"The work to successfully rehabilitate The Island was coordinated over many years by scores of CVA staff and, most importantly, fuelled by the efforts of countless volunteers," he said.
"The great majority of the volunteers who helped these efforts joined CVA from Melbourne, from elsewhere in Victoria and, in many cases, from across the world.
Landcare members met with other local environmental groups on Friday, and said while they acknowledged the work of CVA, selling The Island for profit was not in line with the purposes of the original donation.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
