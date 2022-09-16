A court has heard the devastating impact on deceased man David Thomson's family and friends after he was killed riding his bike in a hit and run in Delacombe last year.
Seven victim impact statements were submitted to the Ballarat County Court on Friday, painting a picture of a kind and humble man who loved his family, friends, sport, and fishing, whose death "shattered" those close to him.
One colleague and friend of Mr Thomson told the court he went to the scene of the crash, a few hundred metres down the road from Eureka Concrete, where he and the deceased worked together.
"What we were confronted with I will never forget ... a lifeless body lying [covered] on the road," the statement read.
"I'll never forget the words: 'David Thomson has been killed in a motor accident riding his way to work, I'm sorry, I heard he was a fantastic bloke.'
"We were shattered. He was the calm in the storm, the glue that held [us] together.
"There is a void that can never be filled."
Bradley Spark, 40, of Alfredton, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of culpable driving causing death, failing to stop and failing to render assistance for the fatal collision on October 21, 2021.
As Mr Thomson, also known as 'Thomo' by his loved ones, peddled along Brazenor Street and approached the Latrobe Street intersection about 5.40am on his way to work, Spark cut the corner and crossed on to the wrong side of the road.
Dylan Thomson, the deceased's son, said on Friday the day he lost his dad was the day he lost "the most important person in my life".
"The damage caused on that day is simply [immense] and every day I struggle to gather the strength to move on," he said.
"I've found myself picking up the phone to call him or driving to his house to say 'hello' ... when the reality comes flooding back to me."
Spark was travelling between 52 to 57 kilometres per hour when he collided with the deceased and fled the scene.
He was arrested days later and the car was located under a tarp at a Ross Creek property with its bonnet missing and visible damage to the roof of the vehicle, consistent with the bicycle Mr Thomson was riding being thrown in the air.
Spark initially told police the car had been stolen and he didn't know about the crash until he heard about it on the radio that day.
The court also heard Spark had taken steps to have the vehicle modified, including removing registration plates and spoilers, in an attempt to hide his involvement in the crash.
As he read his statement on Friday the junior Mr Thomson's voice cracked with emotion, calling Spark's actions "senseless" and having "so little regard for human life".
"He was taken from us in a way you would not wish on anyone," Mr Thomson said
"[It is] simply unforgivable and shows [Spark] is not fit to be an active member of our society.
"The hardest part of this to come to terms with is Brad Spark chose to drive the way he did.
"If one person decides to change their driving as a result of this incident, Ballarat will be safer because of it."
The deceased's wife, Ann Bridgewater, also took the opportunity to address the accused in her statement.
"You left him on the road like he was nothing ... nothing to you, the world to me," the statement read.
"I hope you can live with that on your conscience for the rest of your life."
Then, Ms Bridgewater wrote directly to her husband: "I miss you my darling."
"I keep waiting for you to walk through the door."
The matter will return to court on November 4 for sentence.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.