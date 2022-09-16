The Courier

David Thomson's family and friends devastated after he was killed riding his bike to work

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:02am, first published 2:23am
David Thomson was killed while riding his bike to work.

A court has heard the devastating impact on deceased man David Thomson's family and friends after he was killed riding his bike in a hit and run in Delacombe last year.

