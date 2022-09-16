The Courier

Run for a Cause 2022: Ballarat Foundation announces Ballarat Christmas Appeal as cause in focus

By Erin Williams
September 16 2022 - 7:30am
Chris Hutchinson, front, leads a group out on a test of the Run for a Cause course at Victoria Park. Picture supplied

All proceeds from this year's Run for a Cause will support Ballarat's decade-long Christmas appeal.

