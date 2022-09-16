All proceeds from this year's Run for a Cause will support Ballarat's decade-long Christmas appeal.
Following the new partnership between the Ballarat Foundation and 3BA 102.3FM, it was decided the cause in focus would be the Ballarat Christmas Appeal, previously known as the 3BA Christmas Appeal.
Funds raised will be distributed through four Ballarat charities to support people experiencing hardship during the Christmas period.
St Vincent de Paul's Kevin Elliott said support for vulnerable families over the Christmas period was essential.
"The level it gives us in the way of food and cash is indispensable. The number of people needing help is not really going down," Mr Elliott said.
"3BA did a magnificent job (in previous years) and the Ballarat Foundation have hit the ground running. The winter appeal, which has just finished, was really good."
More than 2000 runners and walkers are expected to take part in this year's Run for a Cause at Victoria Park on Sunday, November 20.
It is the fifth year the Ballarat Foundation has held the event, with the past two years being conducted as virtual events.
Last year's virtual event supported back to school vouchers, with 150 participants and event partners generating about $54,000.
Launching the event on Friday at Federation University SMB Campus, foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said it was important to hold the event - the largest community fun run and walking event in the Ballarat area.
"After two years of Run for a Cause virtual, we are very excited to be back in person to help raise money in support of Ballarat families at a time of year when it's most needed," Mr Eales said.
"It's really important to have events such as this - not just to raise money for this great cause but to re-engage and connect in the community."
Run for a Cause will feature a 10 kilometre run, 5km run and walk, and the popular 1km children's dash.
The courses have been finalised with a five-kilometre loop, which 10-kilometre participants will repeat twice. Organisers described the course as fast and flat, utilising the shaded tree lined streets within Victoria Park.
The half-marathon event, introduced in 2019, has been dropped in a bid to rebuild after two years' hiatus from a live event.
The event village will include music, food/coffee vans, kids' activities and running specific stalls, making it a great family day out.
Federation University vice-chancellor and president Professor Duncan Bentley said the university was proud to support The Ballarat Foundation's Run for a Cause.
"It is great to have this event back at Victoria Park this year and I look forward to seeing the community come together to support this very worthy cause," Professor Bentley said.
The Ballarat Christmas Appeal charities include The Salvation Army, Uniting Ballarat, St Vincent De Paul Ballarat and Anglicare Ballarat.
Registrations are open at www.ballaratfoundation.org.au. Participants who register before October 7 will go in the draw for a private screening at Showbiz Cinemas.
The Ballarat Foundation thanked and acknowledged the sponsors: Federation University, McGrath Real Estate, Showbiz Cinemas, the Y, Genesis Health and Fitness, Advanced Cabinetry, The Athletes Foot, Hoka, UFS, Bosch Service Mr Brakes, The Courier, 3BA and Power FM, Prime7 and Mass Motion.
