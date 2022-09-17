Ballarat's infrastructure is ten years behind population growth and to help fill the gap here and in regional cities across the country leaders have gathered in Canberra to "Rebalance The Nation".
The summit in the nation's capital this week was held to launch the new report from the Regional Australia Institute.
Ballarat had a large representation, with Mayor Daniel Moloney representing both the city of Ballarat and as the Regional Capitals Australia chair.
Ballarat MP Catherine King was there as Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Governments as well as Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton and a group from the community leadership program Future Shapers.
Cr Moloney said the report aimed to tackle the unique challenge the regions face when 45 per cent of the country's population is based in Melbourne and Sydney.
"It makes no sense to have so many people in two locations where we are a nation of such a massive geographic space," he said.
The report presents 20 "ambition targets" for the next ten years in the areas of jobs and skills, sustainability and resilience, productivity and innovation, population and livability.
Cr Moloney said the ambition targets are centred around up to date data about what life is like in the regions, which has been "lacking in the past".
He said Ballarat's population data is "chronically out of date" with the 2021 census showing the town has already met the 2031 population expectation.
"If you are a local, you will see that for yourself anyway, in terms of increasing traffic congestion, schools and hospitals being increasingly under pressure," Cr Moloney said.
On top of this population data, he said Ballarat also serves as a hub for between 40,000 to 50,000 people from towns like Haddon and Creswick who come to Ballarat for different services.
Cr Moloney said this report marks a cross roads for regional development, either Melbourne can continue to grow and become a mega-city or regional hubs can be developed like Balarat, Bendigo and Geelong.
He said a lot of money has been spend in Melbourne to build underground infrastructure because of space limitations.
"Melbourne needs that ... there are a lot of people that need those services, no one is denying that," Cr Moloney said.
"However you can do these things far more efficiently in regional areas, especially if you put the strategic planning in place before the population arrives."
The report is also a data backed way to identify which areas want to grow and need more funding to do it.
"The growing pains we are experiencing now are not particularly unique, they are actually being experienced by our peer cities around the nation."
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said this report also gives residents and stakeholders an opportunity to hold all levels of government accountable.
"[The framework] gives you a reference point to say 'this is where policy should be developed and this is where funding should be directed'," Mr Poulton said.
"If you come up with an idea that you just want to fund 1000 car parks on a whim, where does that fit within a framework of regional development?
"If it does not then we are not going to support you on that and we are going to call you out."
The report can be a little overwhelming, there are a lot of areas to improve in and residents are already crying out for the infrastructure.
Mr Poulton said there is a big challenge and task ahead of the people making decisions for regional development.
Cr Moloney said it is an important time in history compared to the 80s and 90s where Ballarat's population was going backwards and people were leaving to find jobs elsewhere.
"That has gone completely the other way now .. it is a highly desirable market right now," he said.
"People are paying good prices for properties because they want to live here, that is a remarkable turnaround."
