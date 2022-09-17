The Courier

Ballarat leaders Cr Daniel Moloney and Michael Poulton contribute at Regional Australia Institute summit in Canberra

NW
By Nieve Walton
September 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebalance the nation report creates framework to help Ballarat population grow. Picture by Adam Spencer.

Ballarat's infrastructure is ten years behind population growth and to help fill the gap here and in regional cities across the country leaders have gathered in Canberra to "Rebalance The Nation".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.