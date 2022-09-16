A new type of paramedic could be stationed in Ballarat and surrounding towns to help relieve pressure from an strained health system.
If the Labor party wins the November state election, they have committed to spending $20 million to deploy 25 paramedic practitioners.
Victorian Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said a paramedic practitioner is a new and unique role which involves a "masters degree and a higher skill set".
Mr Hill said often paramedics on the road are delayed because they were attending "low acuity cases".
Normally paramedics would treat a patient while on their way to the hospital.
With the new role, paramedic practitioners could treat certain patients at home, for example if someone had a cut to the head the paramedic could give stitches or could help a patient who might need some rehydration after having gastro.
Mr Hill said these paramedics would work outside of the "typical dispatch grid" and while they would be there in case of bigger emergencies, the idea is to free up standard ambulance services.
"It is a nuanced and quite innovative model that we think will work really well," Mr Hill said.
A similar program is run in England, where they have Advanced Paramedics in Urgent Care.
These paramedics work mainly in London and like the Victorian program aim to treat their patients in their homes or work closely with other healthcare providers.
However the state government envisioned the Victorian paramedics would work in regional areas first.
"That is where we think it will really have the greatest effect," Mr Hill said.
He said the metropolitan residents have more options when seeking health care like bigger 24 hour pharmacies or large GP clinics.
An added bonus is that paramedics practitioners could stay closer to their regional community by treating people at home rather than spending time on the road driving to the nearest hospital.
The state government said they intend to have these new paramedics deployed by 2026.
The longer time frame is because there are a number of steps to go through before students can start the degree, including creating a university curriculum and Ambulance Victoria building a scope of practice.
While the program has the potential to help with hospital ramping, other solutions are needed to help other areas of the health system including Victoria's triple zero call service.
Earlier this month a report from the state's independent Inspector-General for Emergency Management Tony Pearce was released, outlining the failings of the ESTA triple-zero call taker system.
Mr Pearce said ESTA needed ongoing meaningful recurring funding - rather than ad hoc cash boosts from the state government when it ran out of money.
He said the current nature of funding meant there was little capacity to train up new staff or plan for future growth.
State Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said the funding model would be changed and the Andrews Government would accept all eight recommendations.
Other political parties have announced different approaches to fixing the health system.
The opposition have pledged to upgrade a number of hospitals with cash redirected from shelving Labor's multi-billion dollar Suburban Rail Loop and the Victorian Greens are spruiking a plan to spend $1.3 billion over the next eight years on extra nursing home, rehab and geriatric beds
