Council walks back major koala pledge

A prominent Ballarat environment group was dismayed to learn the City of Ballarat has distanced itself from its promise to establish a koala committee, notwithstanding repeated assurances to form the committee since at least 2019.
The initiative was first raised as part of council's wider koala plan in 2006, but quickly lost momentum along with other pillars of the plan, including funding for koala tracking and a council-paid koala liaison officer from the Australian Koala Foundation.
For several years, the Friends of Canadian Corridor and Woowookarung Area (FoCC) has endeavoured to fill the void, affording residents opportunity to record local koala sightings, with such data then available for consideration by developers.
FoCC convenor Jeff Rootes said a koala committee was required to guard against the problematic tendency of developers and council planners to "ignore or diminish" the koala overlay in the planning scheme, which exists to protect and preserve koalas and koala habitat.
"One of the main reasons we wanted a koala committee was to deal with the inconsistences between the result that's reached when the community asks that the koala overlay be applied to developments and the situation where, if the community doesn't react, a different answer is given," he said.
"Unless the community reacts and takes council planners to task, the koala overlay tends not to be implemented, and that's something the koala committee would change."
To that end, the FoCC has intensified pressure on council to establish the koala committee in recent years, with the latest assurance to form the committee secured in April 2021.
"We have engaged a consultant to review the [koala] overlay itself and the policy to give us some understanding of the koala movement through the area," said City of Ballarat director of growth and development Natalie Robertson at council's ordinary meeting.
"I am happy to initiate the koala committee which may also help us inform" the review into the koala overlay, she added.
When asked about progress on that front this week, Ms Robertson walked back council's pledge to establish a koala committee, instead framing it as a possibility contingent on the findings of the consultant's review into the city's koala overlay.
"[Our] consultant's findings [into the koala overlay] will inform the biodiversity policy and strategy, and a koala committee could be formed by [its] outputs and findings," she said in a statement.
Ms Robertson did not respond to questions from The Courier as to the content of the consultant's findings, nor a request to publicly release the consultant's report.
It's therefore unclear whether or not the consultant's report has been completed, much less whether it's related to council's 2020 review into its koala management plan, which was formally instigated under its Living Corridors plan, a draft of which has never been produced.
At the time, the City of Ballarat said the FoCC and other local community organisations would be consulted on the Living Corridors project, but these assurances fell through when the initiative was halted in March 2021 due to insufficient funds.
Mr Rootes said it was concerning that it appeared the FoCC and similar organisations had been excluded from the process underpinning the consultant's review.
"We've been doing citizen science and koala counts across Ballarat, so if there's a review into the koala overlay being undertaken by a consultant, we should have been consulted," he said.
"We have asked and asked to be part of the process because we have a lot of underlying knowledge, so not to be involved seems odd and actually against what council officers and councillors have said [to us] in the past."
Ms Robertson said the City of Ballarat was in the midst of developing a biodiversity policy and strategy, focused on improving biodiversity across the municipality.
She said the findings of that project would eventually lend content to a new framework, which would in turn inform the Living Corridors strategy.
"The biodiversity policy and biodiversity strategy is in progress following stakeholder workshops with over 40 representatives from local community groups."
