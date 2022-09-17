Risky Brown Hill childcare centre proposal angers residents

Around a blind corner at the foot of one Ballarat's steepest thoroughfares lies a largely disused pocket of wilderness, peppered with an eclectic assortment of willows, palm trees and old eucalyptus trees.
Less than a stone's throw from the northern edge of the Stawell Street North property, which sits on a floodplain, runs the Yarrowee River and the Nerrina Wetlands, where at least five species of poisonous snake roam, along with rats and mice.
Brown Hill residents say the one-acre block and its neighbouring properties are extremely prone to flooding, a risk heightened in recent years by the pressures brought to bear by new housing developments upstream.
Added to this, recent analysis undertaken by the Climate Council predicts that nearly half the properties in the suburb will, on current trends, be uninsurable by 2050, such is the climbing risk carried by the threat of bushfires.
Notwithstanding this thorny backdrop, the current owner - Melbourne-based company CareLab - recently lodged an application to build a 122-space childcare centre along with a medium-sized medical clinic. Situated between the two buildings would be a 50-space car park, with just seven of the spaces reserved for staff.
The proposal has been met with short shrift from residents, who say the "over-development" would put lives at risk in a multitude of ways.
"None of us are against development there," said resident Ian Brain. "The medical centre by itself would be okay, it's just that this proposal, as it stands, is too intense and is supported by false claims around parking and bushfire and flood risks."
To this end, Mr Brain cited the developer's original planning application, which makes no reference to the fact the land is classified as bushfire prone under the planning scheme - a consideration which militates against developments involving childcare centres.
"The developers recently got back to us and said the car park would act as a firebreak, and so there's no significant risk. But that's poppycock - haven't they heard of ember attack?" he said.
It was a sentiment shared by resident Andy Grey, who pointed to the inevitable difficulty of evacuating 122 children from the block in emergency conditions.
"It's a bushfire prone area, and therefore has to be properly considered under the planning scheme, and it just hasn't," he said.
Mr Grey noted other questionable aspects of the proposal, including its failure to recognise the known risks of riverine flooding, and the likelihood the plans, in their current form, would almost inevitably result in the destruction of heritage protected Morres Street.
"The planning scheme is very specific in not locating community and childcare centres in a one in 100 year-flood area," he said. "This development is entirely inappropriate - it will increase the risk of flooding to neighbours and downstream in the city's centre in Mair Street, where it's flooded before."
"It's true there's no flooding overlay over the property, but that's because all councils across Victoria are so behind in their flood mapping - the developer itself has relied on data from 2015.
"The onus is on council to explain why they think it's appropriate to approve a development which requires bunding acting as a levee to protect children's play areas from overland flows."
They're views backed by the Planning Institute of Australia, whose Victorian president, Gabby McMillan, recently called for an overhaul of the state's "patchy and outdated" flood mapping system, which she said was resulting in developments being built in areas vulnerable to flooding.
In answer, the developer said it was "vital to note [that] issues of flooding are not required" to be considered, given the absence of any flood overlay.
Beyond these and other environmental risk factors, including the developer's suggestion to direct untreated stormwater into the Yarrowee River, loom weighty traffic safety concerns, with residents firmly of the view serious road accidents will occur should council greenlight the proposal.
The plans flag around 130 vehicle trips at the site during peak hour periods, with vehicle access provided via new crossover lane on Stawell Street. Given the sparse onsite parking provided, residents fear many visitors will be left with little choice but to park opposite the site itself, along Stawell Street.
"On the numbers alone, we know there will be a death," said resident Michael Walsh.
"You can't have parents and children constantly crossing busy Stawell Street where cars are coming down a hill around a blind corner at 70km/h. Stawell Street is already very dangerous - we've all already seen many near-misses."
To this Mr Grey added that visitors would otherwise choose to park along Morres Street - a gravel, single-width laneway with open drains and a vast grass verge that abuts the property on its southern side.
"The problem is [this road] was only ever meant to service residential traffic. So, it will need to be upgraded, and who's going to end up paying for that? Ratepayers," he said.
"And once it's sealed with asphalt and concrete kerb and channelling, we will lose yet another heritage laneway in east Ballarat."
Finally, residents point out the childcare centre would not meet any urgent need within the community, given the existence of two large childcare centres (one soon to open) close by.
Prior to Wednesday, council had invited all residents to remove their objections, but has since arranged a mediation session with residents.
The Courier understands that no Central Ward councillors have responded to concerns raised by residents with respect to the proposal.
