A Ballarat pensioner is the city's unsung hero of raising thousands of dollars for charity organisations through country rock concerts.
Lola Campbell has been organising various charity events for almost 15 years, giving thousands of dollars back to the Ballarat community.
Before her husband died five years ago, he asked Mrs Campbell to organise her next fundraiser for Ballarat Hospice care.
Since then, she saves her pension to pay for Australia's award-winning and rising country rock musicians to come to Ballarat each year, covering their accommodation and food costs.
"I do it for the love of doing it," Mrs Campbell said.
"I did belong to a fundraising group and we used to raise money for charities. I love organising things and raising money for things. It doesn't worry me.
"I just save up money and put it into charities. I pay for accommodation and meals as well. It's only me, my cat and dog at home now."
Once the annual fundraiser ends, Mrs Campbell immediately starts planning and saving her pension for the next year's event.
Mrs Campbell is a member of the Ballarat Renegade Bootscooters and her instructor Julie Bray said Mrs Campbell's charity work had not been acknowledged.
"She is so humble. Every cent she makes with raffles is given to charities. She is amazing," Mrs Bray said.
"She loves doing it but has never been acknowledged by the charities before. She has raised thousands of dollars for the Ballarat community.
"I think it's time she was acknowledged for it. We are so proud of what she does."
The charity fundraising event Mrs Campbell has organised this year will be held on Saturday and includes some of Australia's top artists.
The Country Rock Fundraiser Dance will feature Australian Idol runner-up Luke Dickens, two-time ARIA Award winner and a Golden Guitar winner Mike Carr, modern country music rising star Jake Sinclair and two time Golden Guitar winner Luke Austen.
"I try to bring new talent to Ballarat," Mrs Campbell said.
She said she grew up with music around her and she and her husband both played in bands, and even met each other for the first time at a concert.
Together, the Campbells helped organise the former Ballarat Cruisers Car Show, another fundraising event previously held in Ballarat.
The annual County Rock Fundraiser Dance usually attracts about 100 people, including line dancers, ballroom dancers and rock 'n' roll dancers. Mrs Campbell said everyone enjoyed dancing to the continuous live music.
Money raised at Saturday's event will be donated to the Victoria State Emergency Service Ballarat unit. It will be held at Victoria Bowling Club from 5pm.
Drinks will be at bar prices, while people are invited to bring their own food. Tickets cost $30. To book phone 0411 355 533.
