Parochial pride: beware when the 'quiet' Borough, Bloods start pumping

Sebastopol has been forced to wait three years for grand final redemption in the Ballarat Football League seniors.
For dominant force Melton, many have forgotten the Bloods were runner-up a year earlier and they too are hungry for this second chance.
As players prepare for battle, The Courier ventured into each camp to test the vibe.
THE SIGN marking the turn-off to Marty Busch Reserve still carries the scars of dashed grand final hopes in 2019: the number 19 and white arrows taped yellow on the blue background to signal club colours.
Sebastopol president Darren Hammill said the sign was a tough reminder.
There has not been a Ballarat Football League senior premiership up for grabs since then until now.
Sebastopol's beloved 'Burras have fought their way into the mix but the vibe in the Borough is different this time.
While main streets and businesses in the parochial suburb were decked out in blue and yellow three years ago, this time is more low-key.
Even Kooka, the club mascot, has been mostly sticking to his home ground mixing with members instead of rallying support from traffic along Albert Street.
But do not be mistaken - club pride is still strong in the ol' Borough. It is just bubbling away before this big dance.
"Everyone's showing support more via Facebook these days. It's gone personal with messages on social media," Mr Hammill said.
"To have a second chance [at a flag] is a bit tricky - you don't get many opportunities like this. Now it's come around, I'm a bit speechless.
"...Here we are again and you wonder how it all happened - at one stage we weren't even sure if we would make finals because the ladder was that close.
"We certainly have a big following. You'll see it on grand final day; we saw it for the preliminary final. It's great to see and it's good for Sebastopol."
Sebastopol Football Club has not won a senior football premiership for 47 years. This weekend is only their second grand final appearance in about two decades.
Five years ago the Kookaburras were languishing on the ladder bottom with only one win to their name but a changing club culture, including a tighter partnership between football and netball, set strong foundations.
Senior football has been rebuilding under the guidance of Shane Snibson, Leigh Hutchinson and now Michael Searl, who picked up where Hutchinson left off in 2019.
Searl is a Victorian Football League premiership player with North Ballarat and Central Highlands premiership coach with Springbank. He has guided the team through to pandemic-interrupted seasons determined to go one better.
Mr Hammill said there was no denying the Burras were underdogs against rival Melton - but you had to be in it to win it.
And maybe then you will see the Borough truly re-awaken.
ROYAL blue and yellow overrode footy colours day at Warrenheip Primary School with principal Michael Searl about to coach the Kookaburras in the grand final.
Warrenheip grade six pupil Lena said Mr Searl was a bit famous - she had seen his picture come up on social media ahead of the big game.
This is a big last week of the school term for Mr Searl, who has also been preparing Sebastopol for the Ballarat Football League senior grand final on Saturday. The 'Burras are vying to capture their first flag since 1975.
"His team got in the grand final and he has seemed a bit nervous this week," Lena said. "It is pretty exciting and a bit of fun."
The whole student body - less than 40 pupils - pulled on a Burras' jumper on Friday. A high proportion, including Lena were wearing Geelong Cats jumpers underneath. There were a couple of Collingwood fans, too.
Even though they had a crucial weekend ahead in AFL finals, Lena said "we still want [Mr Searl's] to win as well".
Mr Searl said he had definitely appreciated his pupils' extra support this week ahead of the grand final.
"It's good the kids enjoy it," Mr Searl said. "Sometimes they say they've heard you on the radio talking about the football. It creates a good atmosphere in a small community where everyone knows everyone."
This is Mr Searl's first grand final as a non-playing coach and his team is up against Melton, which has been in dominant form. Pupils offered Mr Searl plenty of cheers in the school yard to send him on his way.
THE BLOODS are more acutely aware than most how quickly things can change and the importance of making the most of every moment.
Dyson Stevens was left partially paralysed after laying a tackle for Melton two years ago in the Ballarat Football League seniors.
Melton president Brian "Nabby" McNabb said if anything, the devastating incident brought club presidents closer together to help each other.
Nabby said the Bloods are where they are today, in the BFL grand final, because of their "open door" policy - a strong culture and willingness to support their rivals and each other.
This culture has become increasingly more welcoming the past couple of years, not because of what happened to Stevens but definitely telling afterwards in the way Ballarat-based clubs, notably East Point, Ballarat Football Umpires Association and eastern bloc rival Darley have continued to offer support.
"We've played against most of these clubs for 30 to 40 years. Even when Brett [Bewley] won the Henderson medal, I'm talking with Grant Wright [former Darley president] and Dan Jordan [Darley coach] on our table," Nabby said.
"I reckon we're educating Ballarat clubs to open their doors more in hospitality, too. The league is all the better for it and that's what it's all about."
Stevens, still lovingly known as Disco, has become a regular at Bloods' matches this season and gets in the rooms high-fiving players, "just as would anyone else", Nabby said.
There are plenty of people with the Bloods in their veins who are preparing to fly in from interstate for the title bout at Mars Stadium.
Nabby said a seemingly unlikely move closer to home has really helped drive more support within the club: bring the club's junior arm to MacPherson Park.
Initial skeptical about the strain on resources, primarily facilities, Nabby said this was "one of the best things to happen in the history of the football club".
The Bloods have built their modern success on remaining loyal to players who had grown up in the club's junior ranks - most of the men who will play the senior final on Saturday are long-time Bloods.
But the juniors had long been "divorced" from senior football on a separate home ground, on Richards Road, in an older part of Melton, removed from the town's growth corridor for young families.
While the junior arm still competes in the Riddell District Football Netball League, but Nabby cannot imagine not having them about MacPherson Park.
"I had though 'where will the kids go and what will they do?'. But the juniors idolise the seniors - they're on the ground together half-an-hour before the seniors start training and it's a good picture watching the under-11s running around high-fiving senior players," Nabby said.
"You see them on the hill, the kids kicking the footy, and it's very rewarding as president of the club. Our supporter base has increased 10-fold because the juniors want to watch the seniors play.
"We've seen it change, we've experienced it and hopefully now will enjoy it."
The Bloods last flag was in 2005, having also gone back-to-back in 2000 and 2001.
Whatever happens in the BFL grand final against Sebastopol, Nabby said the event was a big day for the township and for the club moving into the future.
The final, Nabby said, was another key way to bring everyone together.
