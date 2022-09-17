Ten years behind? How far can we slide

The spectre of megacities in Australia that will have double their current population by 2050 must fill many in the regions with dread.
Some will have recently fled the growing congestion, pollution, expense and aggression of big cities for specifically this reason; they have grown too big.
Some returning to Ballarat after years away, are rediscovering the relative ease and affordability of a regional city.
But while the growth has many positive elements, the economic benefits, diversity and even sophistication that is making Ballarat the thriving place it is today, there is also an undercurrent trepidation that this precious liveability is teetering under a weight of unbridled expansion.
The key dilemma, with no easy answers, is that point where the positives of growth are slowly overweighed by the problems and people are left only with the lament of what is lost.
The warning from sprawling megalopolises is that tipping point when growth compromises liveability and the very thing that first attracted people, particularly to a regional city. The factors are many and complex but what is becoming increasingly obvious is that growth in Ballarat is outstripping the ability to provide the infrastructure, access and equity that were the hallmarks of smaller communities.
When an added 20,000 people have suddenly made a suburb their home but there has been almost no change to the road infrastructure then ideas like the ten minute city quickly become a nostalgic mirage. The time wasted in daily commutes and car dependency, although still relatively small, have the incipient germs of that nightmare stuff which have made so many of Melbourne and Sydney's boom housing estates a hell.
And if transport is only one element of life that people must endure on a daily basis, it is a flag that as growth continues we are losing this balancing act.
Road infrastructure, better planning and transport alternatives are all part of the solution of this specific problem but there are many more, all demanding of the public purse.
But tying this growth to returned investment is one way to ensure the mistakes of exhausted cities won't be repeated in Ballarat.
