THERE was definite pressure on the East Point B graders when they took on Redan for the premiership on Saturday,
On the back of club victories in C, D and E Grade, it almost wouldn't have been fair if one team had missed out. But there was little to worry about the club continued its tradition of storming away after half time to record a convincing win.
Trailing by three goals at half time, East Point needed a lift and it was provided by a best-on-court showing from Isabella Stevens in centre, who controlled play in the second half as the Kangaroos bounced away to win 33-24.
Coach Tayla Banham admitted there was a bit of pressure on to cap off the perfect day for the club.
"It's a bit hard to believe isn't it?" she said, "As a club you can picture these sorts of things, but to make it a reality, it's great.
"There was a little bit of pressure, the E and D Grade, we were just super happy for them, then the C Grade, we thought 'okay, we've really got to seal the deal here.
"Our girls love that sort of pressure. We finished the season third, it was a bit up and down, but one thing that never changed was our trademarks and the girls played to them every week."
THE East Point tsunami continued to surge when C Grade took the court, and just like D Grade, the Kangaroos second half eclipsed Ballarat to take the title.
Incredibly, for the third straight match scores were tied at 8-8 at the half time break, but despite the efforts of Ballarat goal defence Georgia Pidgeon, in a best-on-court showing, her team was unable to hold off the second-half surge from East Point which won 21-14, to make it three titles in a row on the day.
East Point's playing coach Rachael Wilson said the weather was some of the worst she had ever seen, admitting she hadn't played in anything like the conditions seen at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
"Oh my gosh, that weather, but it was definitely all worth it in the end," she said.
"I love these girls, I love this team, I'm so proud of them.
"The girls did well, we came in at quarter time and were all saying they were finding it hard because they couldn't feel their fingers, it was sloppy going the whole time.
"We finished on top, I felt we deserved to win it this year and it's great to be able to hold the trophy.
"A lot of these girls are young, there's a lot of great years left in them."
After two successive one point matches, it was only a matter of time before a blow-out came and it arrived in a spectacular second half from East Point in the D Grade.
Up against Ballarat, both sides traded goals in an entertaining first half, with both sides going into the break locked at 8-8.
But whatever the Kangaroos coaching staff said at half time worked a treat as they came out a completely different side in the third quarter, dominating across the mid-court, and seeing best-on-court Sophie Lewis hold out every Ballarat attack from goal defence.
In the end, Ballarat could only score four more times for the match as East Point ran away to a convincing 26-12 win.
Co-coach Jordy McCarthy said the changes to the line-up at half-time had worked a treat.
"It all came down to the trust we had in each other that made a big difference in the end," McCarthy said.
"It's an amazing effort by the club to have so many get through to the final, especially considering how young a lot of the teams are.
"We've traditionally been a football powerhouse, but it's netball's turn this year."
Fellow coach Shaiden Smith said the teams had been locked at 1-1 in the regular season, but Ballarat had proved too good in the first final.
"We really wanted to get that win back and even up the record," she said.
EAST Point kicked off what would turn into a perfect grand final day for the club, winning a heartstopper over Melton South in the E Grade grand final.
Melton South, who had gone through the season undefeated to Saturday, had a chance to tie up the contest after the final siren, only for the ball to lip out, as the Kangaroos celebrate the first of what would become four wins on the day.
No more than a goal separated the two sides all day as the game ebbed and flowed, however most of the flow came from the driving rain which turned the contest into a slog.
The scores were locked up at half time, the Panthers led by one goal at the last change, but East Point wouldn't be denied, hanging on 18-17.
East Point coach Courtney McCrow said it was incredible that all the hard work during the season had paid off.
"We've been working so hard, it's a massive thrill to get over the Melton South girls today," she said.
"We focused really hard on blocking the play and working hard on the goal shooter, because she's incredibly solid. It was about keeping it steady, calm and collected.
"The heart rate was very high and to be honest, I don't know how I managed to keep it together, but somehow we got there."
North Ballarat opened up grand final day, withstanding a fierce third quarter challenge from Darley to score an intense one-goal win 24-23.
North was leading by five goals at the half-time break, but Darley refused to go away, slamming home nine third quarter goals to take a one-goal into the last change.
But the undoubted quality of the North side, which included three players who would later go on and win the A Grade title, proved decisive in the frantic final moments.
North Ballarat coach Kelly Amoore said it was an tough game throughout.
"I just said at the last change, just be confident out there, make correct decisions and think about what we're doing and above all, believe we're the better team and come away with the win," she said.
"I wanted us to go back to what we were doing in the first half and we managed to do that in the last quarter when it mattered."
Amoore said rainy and windy conditions such as those experienced at Mars Stadium on Saturday evened up the contest.
"It does make it more even, no doubt," she said. "It throws off your timing, your dodging, it's not about a skill game, it's about getting possession of the ball and keeping possession and fortunately we were able to hold on."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.