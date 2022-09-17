The Courier

East Point celebrates the perfect day with four premierships in the Ballarat Football Netball League netball

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 18 2022 - 5:08am, first published September 17 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

B Grade

East Point B Graders cap off the perfect day for the club with a win over Redan. Picture by Kate Healy

THERE was definite pressure on the East Point B graders when they took on Redan for the premiership on Saturday,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.