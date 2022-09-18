A Victorian justice advisory body has called for a review of a 'low-end' sentence that makes up 15 per cent of all Magistrates' Court outcomes in the Grampians region.
The Sentencing Advisory Council is seeking submissions from the community on adjourned undertakings, also known as good behaviour bonds, for recommendations to be submitted to the Attorney-General early next year.
Adjourned undertakings have been a sentencing option since 1985 and, after a financial penalty, are the second most common sentence in Victoria - but there has never been a dedicated review.
Council Chair Emeritus Professor Arie Freiberg AM said the consultation may improve future outcomes.
"This is the first time the Council has turned its attention to what are sometimes called 'low-end orders', sentences at the lower end of Victoria's sentencing hierarchy," Professor Freiberg said.
"They are, however, a critical feature of a fair and effective justice system - especially for vulnerable, first-time and less serious offenders."
Undertakings are unsupervised by authorities and require the offender to 'make a promise of good behaviour' to the court, that is, not commit any further crimes for the period of the order. Sometimes other conditions are attached such as offender participation in programs or paying a fine.
Undertakings are different to community corrections orders, which are supervised by requiring offenders to regularly report to authorities.
The Council's consultation paper noted in the Grampians region from 2011 to 2020 the Magistrates' Court handed down adjourned undertakings in 15 per cent of all sentences.
This was the second lowest figure of the regions, above only Barwon South West at 10.1 per cent. Hume had the highest figure of adjourned undertakings at 19.8 per cent.
One of the questions the consultation seeks to answer is one of access issues to adjourned undertakings in regional Victoria and if region specific resources were needed.
"If we can improve the use of these orders, we can potentially prevent more serious offending later, have fewer people ending up in prison, save the community millions of dollars, and make Victoria safer," Professor Freiberg said.
Submissions to contact@sentencingcouncil.vic.gov.au close September 27.
