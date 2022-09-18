The last three Ballarat Football Netball League under-19 grand finals have all featured North Ballarat, and it was the Roosters who came out on top on Saturday, clinching their second under-19s premiership in three seasons with a 13-point win over Ballarat.
The two sides had already met three times this season in thrilling contests that were all decided by under a goal, with North Ballarat claiming bragging rights in two of the three clashes.
The Roosters held the Swans goalless on Saturday as Ballarat managed just seven behinds, with North Ballarat's two-goal second quarter proving incredibly vital in the triumph.
The Swans failed to capitalise on their opportunities with the breeze, especially in a dominant third quarter, whereas the Roosters efforts in front of goal and ability to restrict the Swans around the ground could not be faulted.
North Ballarat's Brayden Purchase, who made his Greater Western Victoria Rebels debut this year, earned Ballarat Football Netball League best-on-ground honours, with his teammate in Max Faulkner being voted AFL Victoria's best-on-ground.
While goals were hard to come by in the under-19s grand final, Sunbury and Melton's reserves sides raced out of the gates in the Reserves grand final with two goals each but unfortunately for the Bloods, they would fail to score a major for the rest of the game as Sunbury ran away 24-point victors.
Sunbury's Nathan Doyle booted a game-high two goals en route to being voted best-on-ground, with the Lions boasting five individuals goal kickers on Saturday.
Jacob Bygate, Alec Goodson, Darcy Hagan and Timothy Hill all added one major each as the Lions overcame the Bloods for the second time this year.
Melton boasted a 13-point qualifying final victory and an 18-point round 2 win over Sunbury heading into Saturday, but the Lions proved too classy at Mars Stadium.
With the scores level at quarter time, Sunbury held Melton scoreless in the second term as the Lions escaped out to a 14-point half-time lead.
It was a lead that proved match-winning as the Lions controlled the remainder of the Reserves grand final, adding a further two goals in the second half to wrap up a stunning season.
The minor premiers lost just two games throughout the season on the way to their grand final triumph.
