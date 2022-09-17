Storyteller and multidisciplinary artist Penelope Bartlau reckons everyone has a bit of pirate in them.
And starting on International Talk Like a Pirate Day on September 19, the Art Gallery of Ballarat's school holiday program lineup is set to release visitors' inner pirate - young and old.
"You can come along to the gallery and see it in a whole new piratey way," Ms Bartlau said.
The Galley's offering includes opportunities for kids to get creative and make pirate-inspired parrots and treasure-spotting telescopes, conjure pirate identities while exploring street art, and take part in interactive storytelling with Ms Bartlau.
"At the storytelling experience, people can expect to explore visual art in a really unique and novel way that will connect them with the [artwork]," Ms Bartlau said.
"We will move through the gallery ... and together we'll tell a story with the visual art as a springboard."
Running through to January 2023, the gallery is also home to Under The Black Flag exhibition, including artist brothers Norman and Lionel Lindsay, who grew up in Creswick, and contemporary works by Sally Smart.
Gallery director Louise Tegart curated the exhibition and said many artists have drawn inspiration from pirate adventure stories.
"[The Lindsay brothers'] childhood was filled with stories of pirates and buccaneers in their family library," she said.
"Many of Norman Lindsay's early works featured pirates and he had a life-long fascination with ships, even building ship models as a hobby. Lionel Lindsay shared that early obsession."
Ms Tegart said in Smart's works, the female pirate acts as a metaphor for global issues around gender and identity.
"We explore this odd corner of popular culture with some fun and engaging works, but for those who look a little deeper, it does take on some very serious concerns," she said.
Pirate Stories with Penelope Bartlau runs Monday September 19 from 10.30am to 12pm for primary school aged children. Tickets are $10 per child and adults are free.
To see the full school holiday program at the Art Gallery of Ballarat visit artgalleryofballarat.com.au
