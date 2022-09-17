The Courier

Art Gallery of Ballarat's Under The Black Flag exhibition and school holiday program kicks off

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated September 17 2022 - 8:35am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Bartlau storytelling at the Art Gallery of Ballarat. Photo: Peter Freund.

Storyteller and multidisciplinary artist Penelope Bartlau reckons everyone has a bit of pirate in them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.