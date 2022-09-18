What can 60 years of Howitt Street shops tell us about modern retail?

In 1962, Tuesdays were the busiest days for the Howitt Street shop traders.
"It was a gem of a place to be," former hairdresser Julie Quick told The Courier.
"My clientele travelled, people from Waubra, Learmonth, Burrumbeet, all those areas would come into Wendouree, especially to the markets on Tuesday. All the farmers' wives would come in."
Ms Quick is the last of the original business owners in the precinct and remembers the hustle and bustle at the place that was once at the heart of Wendouree.
60 years on, the strip mall, like many across Ballarat, is a far cry from its beginnings rooted in community and connection.
"It's changed with the big supermarkets, people drive there, park the car ... and they do everything, walk around, have a coffee, all undercover," Ms Quick said.
"But we were there, the Howitt Street traders were there, well before Stockland as it is now."
The "good old days" of shopping precincts, Victorian Small Business Ministerial Council chair Stuart Benjamin said, are over.
"The reality is, moving forward, less bricks and mortar retail shopping," Mr Benjamin said.
"There's a real element of clicks and mortar where you might have - particularly the larger retail chains will still need to have - some kind of retail offering so that people can come and see the product, but the reality is retail is at a long term 20-year decline that shows no sign of turning around."
But Mr Benjamin said Ballarat's empty shop fronts won't be empty forever.
"As Ballarat doubles over the next 25 years in [population] the CBD stays the same size," he said.
"We're in a really unique position where yes, retail may be coming coming off but all of the services that you need to satisfy a population that's double the size will be able to backfill a lot of shops and convert them across."
According to Regional Development Victoria, Ballarat's population, which currently sits at an estimated about 113,000, is set to grow to 145,900 by 2036.
"I don't worry about the CBD. I don't worry about strip shopping, particularly in a Ballarat context. I have no concerns long term that we'll be able to fill shops, but you're less likely to have a dress shop and you're more likely to have a restaurant or a personal services business," Mr Benjamin said.
And Julie's old salon is proof of this.
Now running as L H Hairdressing, the space became her daughter's after Julie retired, and about 10 years ago, it was sold to its current owner.
"That salon is still running ... it's been a hairdresser for 60 years."
