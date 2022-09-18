With rain forecast and a physical opponent waiting, Melton defender Blake Souter was wary he might have a big day on his hands.
"I knew it'd be wet, so I thought I might have a bit of a go," he said.
Have a crack Souter did, finishing with a game-high four intercept marks, 21 disposals and seven clearances en route to winning the Roy Edwards Memorial Trophy as the best-on-ground.
"You just come into (these matches) hoping for a tight win. It is what is; I'm rapt," he said.
Souter was a leading hand in an indomitable Bloods back six that had their backs against the wall in a tense finish which saw the ball camped in their defensive 50 and the Burra fighting hard.
"It was definitely tough. The last couple minutes of a grand final, you know it's tight," he said.
"For the boys to be able to hold on, it was unreal. It was a tight game, but there's nothing better."
Souter is one of a mountain of Melton premiership players who progressed through the club's junior ranks.
The backman was also one of 12 players from Saturday's side that featured in the Bloods' last grand final appearance - a two-point loss to East Point in 2018.
"It's ridiculous. We've been building for years and years," Souter said.
"We had the same group in 2018 and came so close. It's unreal; we finally did it.
"At the start of the year we said we wanted to win the flag and we've done that. It's so good."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
