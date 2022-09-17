Melton head coach Aaron Tymms can finally replace the memories from the Bloods' 2018 grand final defeat, with his side now premiers of the Ballarat Football Netball League after standing tall against a fast-finishing Sebastopol.
Tymms, now in his fifth year as coach at Melton, admitted the full time margin of five points was a little closer than he would have liked.
"It was a little bit nerve-wracking in the end," Tymms said.
"Sebastopol was really good but it was our defence that won us the game in the end. Our boys held on strong and to their credit they are a very good, resilient group."
Melton's defence was unbreakable on Saturday, withstanding countless attacks from Sebastopol throughout the second half, with Tymms noting that the wet-weather conditions did not suit the fast-paced Bloods.
"We always want to try and play our way but at the start of the game we spoke about how our ball movement would not be a strength this week because of the conditions," Tymms said.
"If it was a dry day we would've been confident we could have moved the ball around Sebastopol a bit but instead it was all about getting in and under and moving it forward at all costs."
Melton raced out of the gates with the first two goals of the game which, in a low-scoring affair, would prove to be incredibly vital.
"We wanted to try and get it into the hotspots and make the defenders nervous which I think we did pretty well in the first quarter," Tymms said.
"But after that we really struggled and at half time I thought we were a massive chance at coming out and breaking the game open when it started drying up a little bit, but our third quarters have been our best quarters and Sebastopol outscored us by two goals."
Despite Sebastopol's best efforts, the Bloods managed to hold on to the lead they quickly built in the opening term.
It led to a special victory for Tymms, who was able to enjoy the moment with his father.
"My old man flew in from Cairns to come down and watch the game," he said.
"He's a big supporter of mine and an Albion club champion so it was good to have him down here and the rest of the family all came down as well which was special."
No stranger to the other side of a grand final result, Tymms knows just how much this triumph means for Melton.
"Even though we lost in 2018, the bus home together back to Melton was still the good part of the day," Tymms said.
"I can only imagine what this one is going to be like. This win is going to rock Melton for a few days now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.