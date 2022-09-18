A defeat to Melton in round 11 of the Ballarat Football Netball League season saw Sebastopol slump to a 5-5 record, with a finals appearance, let alone a place in the grand final, appearing unlikely.
However, despite the odds, Sebastopol rallied to win five of their remaining six home-and-away fixtures en route to the finals and eventually Saturday's grand final.
It was a run that eventually fell agonisingly short, but Sebastopol coach Michael Searl said it was important to reflect on the positives from the season while dealing with the pain of grand final defeat.
"It is a disappointing result but from a season point of view there are still plenty of positives to take out of it," Searl said.
"We were seventh with our backs against the wall just six weeks out from finals so to play off in a grand final is a big achievement. But it is still a pretty raw feeling and a five-point loss is a hard pill to swallow."
Sebastopol had its chances on Saturday, but it was a well-drilled Melton line-up that proved too classy in the end.
"We didn't start as well as we would have liked but that was due to the immense pressure that Melton brought," Searl said.
"They were surging the ball forward and putting some serious heat on our backs early on."
The wet conditions were favourable for Sebastopol's tough, contested game style, but there was no doubting that the Bloods were the favourites heading into the Mars Stadium finale.
"We spoke about it before the game that statistically they (Melton) were ahead of us in every area except tackles which is what we pride ourselves on, so we were looking for effort and just that spirit that we thought we could bring," Searl said.
"It will be a tough result to handle for a little while. Human nature will make us think of the 'what ifs' but we also know that Melton was the best team in the competition."
The Burra fell just one scoring shot shy of sending their coach off in style, with Searl stepping down from the role at the end of this year.
