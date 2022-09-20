The Courier

Greater Western Victoria Rebels wrap up stellar NAB League seasons

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 20 2022 - 2:30am
(L-R) Greater Western Victoria Rebels Aaron Cadman, Hugh Bond and James Van Es have made names for themselves this footballing year. Pictures by Adam Trafford.

Greater Western Victoria Rebels - soon to be AFL draftee hopefuls - in Aaron Cadman, Hugh Bond and James Van Es have signed off on their impressive NAB League seasons in style, filling out the top-three for the Rebels best-and-fairest player.

