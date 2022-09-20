Greater Western Victoria Rebels - soon to be AFL draftee hopefuls - in Aaron Cadman, Hugh Bond and James Van Es have signed off on their impressive NAB League seasons in style, filling out the top-three for the Rebels best-and-fairest player.
Cadman, a dominant key forward from Darley, finished first in the votes for the Adam Goodes Trophy after putting together a breakout season with the Rebels program.
The towering tall said he was surprised by the win, admitting he thought Hugh Bond, who finished second in the count, would take out the award.
"It is an honour to win the Adam Goodes Trophy. To be alongside the names who have won it is pretty special," Cadman said.
"I've put in the hard work so it is good to get the rewards."
Cadman booted 32 goals throughout the season, and two in the Rebels elimination final, which saw him catch the eyes of recruiters from all AFL clubs.
The 18-year-old also earned a coaches award, as well as being recognised by the NAB League with a vice captaincy role in the team-of-the-year.
The Rebels finished fourth in the NAB League season, their highest finish since 2016, but were remarkably defeated by 13th-placed Northern in a new-look finals series.
"Coming into finals I thought we would be a chance, but Northern was the better side on the day and in NAB League we've seen that anyone can beat anyone," Cadman said.
"It was a disappointing end but it was a good effort all year round."
Cadman will line-up alongside second and third-place vote getters Hugh Bond and James Van Es on Thursday as Vic Country and Vic Metro do battle in the final game of the national championships.
Bond and Van Es will take part in the AFL draft combine on October 7-9, meaning that club recruiters have shown an interest in the North Ballarat duo this NAB League season.
Bond averaged over 20 disposals and nine tackles per game, while the 196 centimetre Van Es was a reliable lockdown defender for the Rebels, averaging over four marks per game.
Exciting prospect Luamon Lual was another shining light for the Rebels, with the 17-year-old winning best first year player at the Rebels this season.
Lual's 2022 campaign included captaining Vic Country's under-17 side to a 14-point victory against a combined NSW/ACT outfit in August.
He averaged over 12 disposals per game, including a season-high 20-touch performance against Sandringham, and provided the Rebels with terrific run off half-back.
