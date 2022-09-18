Major investment call to avert Ballarat's road to ruin

Council has flagged a suite of upgrades to Ballarat's congested and deteriorating local road network as the warmer weather approaches, but there are fears the planned investment is at odds with the true scale of repairs required.
The City of Ballarat claims more than 170 residential roads will be targeted in its spring/summer roadworks blitz, comprising some 8.5 per cent of all sealed roads for which it's responsible.
It follows the Victorian government's announcement two weeks ago to upgrade around 450 kilometres worth of arterial roads across western Victoria, including some 40 sites in Ballarat.
According to data from the state auditor-general, around 87 kilometres out of 1,027 kilometres of sealed roads under the City of Ballarat's jurisdiction have been slated for council repairs and resurfacing.
To pay for the works, council will draw on $11.2 million worth of funds set aside in its 2022/23 budget for road maintenance, up from the $10.5 million spent last year.
Citing the pressures brought to bear on the city's roads by rapid population growth, sustained wet weather and entrenched car reliance, Ballarat Residents and Ratepayers Association president Bruce Crawford cast doubt on the adequacy of the planned works.
"It's fair to say Ballarat's roads are the worst they've ever been, so an extra $700,000 clearly isn't going to go far," he said.
"A lot more investment is needed to ensure roads are being repaired and built to proper standards," he added. "I'm not an expert, but if you've got potholes reappearing within just days of being repaired, serious questions need to be asked."
The City of Ballarat typically waits until the warmer months to undertake major patching works, filling potholes with a mixture of asphalt and gravel as a temporary solution in the interim.
Mr Crawford said this approach was too reactive: "You might as well throw a packet of rice bubbles in [the pothole] for all the good it's going to do," he said.
It's a view which finds daily reflection in the minefield of dangerous potholes and cracked bitumen catalogued on Facebook page Ballarat's Worst Roads, which is replete with photos of recurring and deepening potholes across the municipality.
Formed in July last year with a view to helping the community avoid vehicle damage or personal injury, the group already numbers over 1500 members.
The perception that the standard of Ballarat's roads is on a downward decline isn't merely anecdotal, however.
In 2021, the City of Ballarat received over 2500 pothole enquiries, up from 1870 the year prior, representing a 36 per cent increase.
It was partly with a view to these considerations that Mr Crawford recently launched a parliamentary petition to amend the state's Road Management Act, which exempts local councils and VicRoads from liability for the first $1460 worth of vehicle damage caused by poorly maintained roads.
At the time, he said it was incongruous that road users were required by law to have roadworthy vehicles while road authorities were released from the consequences of their failure to properly maintain the roads.
The petition was sponsored by Ripon MP Louise Staley, whom Mr Crawford said was the only local MP to respond to his enquiries.
Speaking to The Courier, Ms Staley said the poor state of Ballarat's roads, including its state government managed arterial roads, owed to a combination of deficient construction, reactive maintenance and inadequate investment, with the latter exacerbated by the state government's Melbourne-centric focus.
"Wherever you go around Ballarat, or western Victoria, the roads are increasingly not fit for purpose," she said. "They're not being constructed properly; [instead of] being maintained on a preventative schedule, they're being maintained on a panic and patch up schedule."
"People are in really desperate straits around [their] cost of living situation, and they just can't afford to replace the rim on their tyre, and yet that's what Ballarat's roads will do to your tyre."
Ms Staley said if elected, a Liberal National government would double regional infrastructure funding.
"We will spend 25 per cent of infrastructure spending outside Melbourne, because 25 per cent of Victorians live outside Melbourne," she said.
Independently assessed data reveals the scale of state government infrastructure investment in regional areas is far outweighed by that in metropolitan areas, with Melbourne residents currently receiving more than double the funding per person.
According to the report by the Victorian Parliamentary Budget Office, regional Victoria received just 12 per cent of state government "asset investment" funding in the government's 2021/22 budget. In monetary terms, this translated into over $79 billion worth of funding for metropolitan Melbourne, and just $11 billion for regional areas.
City of Ballarat has indicated its schedule of summer roadworks will be coordinated with the state government to minimise disruption to residents.
The roadwork blitz will also draw on council's major capital works budget to fund the reconstruction some 15 kilometres of sealed and unsealed roads, with the planned works to include a major safety upgrade to the notoriously dangerous Coghills Creek Road between Pickford and Glendonald Roads.
