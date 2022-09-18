The Courier
Council accused of privileging developers' interests over residents

By Maeve McGregor
Updated September 18 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:30pm
The site of a huge 28-lot subdivision proposed for Mount Clear (to the right), which is subject to a koala overlay. Picture Google Maps

Mount Clear residents have criticised the City of Ballarat for the lack of clarity around its local planning procedures, which they say privilege the developer's interests over the community.

