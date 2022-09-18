Council accused of privileging developers' interests over residents

Mount Clear residents have criticised the City of Ballarat for the lack of clarity around its local planning procedures, which they say privilege the developer's interests over the community.
The concern was prompted by a contentious proposal for a 28-lot subdivision along Haymes Road, situated next to the Woowookarung Regional Park, on a property the Australian Koala Foundation (AKF) has classified as secondary koala habitat class A, meaning its capable of supporting high to medium density koala populations.
Several residents have lodged objections to the proposal, advertised in March, but still haven't been advised whether a mediation with the developer and council will follow.
Before the pandemic, planning objections would, as of right, trigger a mediation session within four weeks from the close of the original advertising period. It was only after a mediation session that the applicant would ordinarily be encouraged to amend its application.
Now, developers provide written responses to objections, which invariably follow with an invitation from council planners to residents to remove their objections.
Whilst a mediation may follow if objections are not removed, there exists no guidance or controls as to the circumstances in which that will occur.
One town planner, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Courier the pre-pandemic process was a "much fairer" one for residents.
"It was an even better [process] for applicants as you got to fully understand the issues and constaints of the site and the area," they said. "Now it's a box-ticking and paper pushing exercise to get closer to issuing an approval."
It was a sentiment shared by resident Marisha Jarecki, who said the process was about "as clear as mud".
"We chose to be here to raise our families because we're passionate about the area and protecting our flora and fauna," she said.
"And council and the developers won't listen to us - it's David versus Goliath; we're really infuriated."
To similar effect was Rob Buchanan, who said he feared council would "rubber-stamp" the two environmental reports commissioned by the developer, despite their questionable credibility.
"[Council] seems to take these so-called independent reports as gospel and that's the end of it," he said, adding residents felt "powerless".
"It's as though [the reports] go to council, and [council planners] say, 'well, we trust the experts and we don't have to question any of that'."
Mr Buchanan pointed out the two environmental reports - the second prepared in response to residents' objections - contained inconsistences and misleading statements as to the presence and number of trees on the property, including critically endangered Yarra Gums and protected Austral Grass trees, and the extent of vegetation which would be removed.
Perhaps of greater concern, he said, was the conclusion arrived at in each report that the site was largely devoid of environmental significance, meaning the development could putatively proceed without harming existing biodiversity.
"They claim the site contains no areas of preferred koala habitat, even though that's inconsistent with the koala overlay and what the Australian Koala Foundation has found," he said.
"This proposal will be a disaster - if council is serious about protecting koalas and wildlife corridors, it shouldn't approve the development."
Beyond koalas, residents say the large property is regularly frequented by mob of 50 grey kangaroos and wallabies, and is also home to echidnas, reptiles and a multitude of birdlife.
Resident Hayley Thomas Inglis said the developer's reports were self-serving and designed to obviate the controls contained in the koala overlay, which exists to "maintain and protect" koalas and koala habitat.
"It's ludicrous to think an over-the-fence assessment should take precedence over the detailed, longitudinal work undertaken by the AKF, but that's what's being proposed here," she said.
"The proposal is completely against the koala overlay. Council really needs to take a lead on this, apply the koala overlay and bring all the parties together to discuss what's truly appropriate and possible for the site."
Friends of Canadian Corridor and Woowookarung Area (FoCC) convenor Jeff Rootes was of the same view.
"The Mount Clear proposal simply needs council to apply the rules and they should call all parties together and actually roundtable the proposal," he said.
"Instead what we've got in an ambit claim from a developer, making literally outrageous claims to council, and the community saying this is ridiculous but nobody talking to one another."
Last week, the City of Ballarat walked back its promise to established a koala committee - an initiative environmental advocates say would guard against the tendency of council planners and developers to ignore or diminish the koala overlay.
The City of Ballarat is yet to respond to questions regarding its decision not to return to its pre-pandemic method of assessing planning applications.
