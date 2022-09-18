A soggy Sunday afternoon rescue has prompted emergency authorities to offer a stern warning to the region's drivers about the dangers of entering floodwaters.
State Emergency Services (SES) were called around 1pm Sunday afternoon to a bridge crossing at Woolnoughs Road in Porcupine Ridge, just outside Daylesford, where a car had become trapped after driving into floodwaters.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed they were called to the scene but the occupants, a woman and two primary school aged children, did not require treatment.
A spokesperson for SES said motorists should never drive on flooded roads.
"It's a very dangerous thing to do. It can take as little as 15 centimetres of water for a small car to float and motorists often underestimate the danger of floodwaters," the spokesperson said.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, above-average wet weather for northern and eastern Australia is yet to peak over the coming months, with neutral conditions returning in early 2023.
"It's a timely reminder for everybody, for all motorists, with the current weather outlook across eastern Australia with a La Nina event being declared by the Bureau of Meteorology and the negative Indian Ocean Dipole: We expect a very wet spring," the SES spokesperson said.
"This year there have been a number of motorists related deaths in Australia due to motorists driving onto flooded roads. The decision to enter floodwater might be the last one that you ever make."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.