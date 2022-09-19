WE have not had a football grand final week party like this for awhile - and Girrabanya juniors tested the celebrations early.
The Western Bulldogs-led Free Footy Festival is back kicking for the first time in three years for Ballarat's build-up to the AFL Grand Final.
St Kilda AFL footballer and hometown hero Brad Crouch will headline a player line-up featuring Geelong Cats duo Darcy Moloney and Mia Skinner and Western Bulldogs pair Jess Fitzgerald and Elle Bennetts at City Oval on Wednesday.
Bulldogs mascot Scout and Ballarat-based Western Bulldog Caesar - with a little help from their friend Foxy, Melbourne Vixens' cheerleader - headlined a football colours carnival day at Girrabanya childcare on Monday in preparation of stepping up their game up for a big day out at City Oval.
Scout's Bulldogs mascot friend Roxie will join them to help lead plenty of football and netball games, such as handball targets and football inflatables, a colouring station and garden games.
There will also be plenty of prizes to be won, including best-dressed.
Girrabanya set the tone with Bulldogs decorations through the centre foyer and there were plenty of young Doggies fans already dressing up and getting their faces painted in red, white and blue.
Some were a little hesitant about meeting Scout early but were quickly won over with football fun.
Western Bulldogs are hosting the Free Footy Festival in partnership with City of Ballarat, AFL Victoria, AFL Goldfields, Netball Victoria and PowerFM.
Registrations are essential at powerfm.com.au for morning, afternoon and an early sensory session option.
Meanwhile, Western Bulldogs AFLW will soon be back in action on Mars Stadium. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play two matches next month: the first against Geelong on October 1, then a fortnight later against St Kilda on October 16.
Caesar the Bulldogs is scheduled in for pre-match laps of the field before both games ahead of his hard-earnt off-season break.
