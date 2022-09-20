BALLARAT rowers Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry have led their team through to the semi-finals of the World Championships, after a strong win in their heat held on Tuesday morning.
Olympic gold medalist Stephan and Ballarat's Werry joined teammates Bronwyn Cox and Annabelle McIntrye in scoring a strong heat win in the women's fours, winning in a time of 6 minutes 30.12 seconds.
The quartet led from start to finish in the race, holding off China by 2.6 seconds with Poland third and New Zealand fourth at the world championships being held in Racice in the Czech Republic.
The time was the fourth fastest of the heats, but there appears to be plenty left in the tank of the Australian crew. Ireland had the quickest heat time of 6.27.59.
Werry said after the race she was comfortable with how the team was performing.
"We had a really strong start leading into the World Championships this week (in practice)," she said. "We are also happy with our middle 1000m.
"We will now take every race as it comes, just fine tuning our technique, we don't have a whole lot to find it is just emphasising on what we are already doing well and building on that as the week goes on."
Women's head coach John Keogh said it was always nerve-racking the first race of a major event. "It was a good race today, getting your first race out of the way and having a good performance at the World Championships is important, and our women's coxless four had a good solid hit-out," he said.
"We will review the race and look at where we can make some improvements for the semi-final."
Fellow reigning Olympic gold medalists, the men's coxless fours also won their heat.
The quartet consisting of Alex Purnell, Spencer Turrin, Jack Hargreaves and Jack O'Brien also led from start to finish but had to withstand a late charge from both the Polish and American crews.
The squad clocked the second fastest Heat time - 5 minutes 53.31 seconds - to qualify directly to the A/B Semi Finals.
Post-race, stroke Jack O'Brien said the gave everything they had to get the win.
""It was a good race and we really put everything out there," he said.
"It is always good to win but we want to step forward for each race and will work on a few things over the coming days."
The semi-finals will be held on Thursday night Australian time with the finals of both the women's and the men's to be run on Saturday evening.
