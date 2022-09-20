The Courier

Women's fours race their way into World Rowing Championships semi-final with strong heat win

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 20 2022 - 1:19am, first published 12:30am
Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry have joined forces once again in the Australian coxless fours at the world championships. Picture by Adam Trafford

BALLARAT rowers Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry have led their team through to the semi-finals of the World Championships, after a strong win in their heat held on Tuesday morning.

