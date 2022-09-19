The Courier

Council officers recommend new group accommodation in Daylesford

September 19 2022
An artist's impression of the proposed group accommodation in Daylesford. Impression by TRDesign.

A new group accommodation facility which has been touted as a way to bolster tourism in the Daylesford area may go ahead if approved by councillors at this week's meeting.

