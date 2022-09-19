A new group accommodation facility which has been touted as a way to bolster tourism in the Daylesford area may go ahead if approved by councillors at this week's meeting.
The site, located at 40 Vincent Street North, Daylesford, proposes to build 21 single bedroom suites; 15 of which would be used for tourist purposes and the remaining six would house staff at the facility.
Hepburn Shire Council planning officers have recommended to issue a "Notice of Decision to Grant a Permit under the provisions of the Hepburn Planning Scheme for use and development of land for group accommodation" and "associated works including; demolition of an existing building, alteration of access to a road in a road zone, reduction of car parking, and removal of vegetation".
The recommendations have said the site, which is presently occupied by a 1970s double-storey building and is 500m from the Daylesford Township and 250m east of the Daylesford Hospital, would "support tourism and consolidate development in the Daylesford township boundary".
"It is proposed to utilise 15 units as short term rental for tourists to Daylesford and six units for longer term rental accommodation, specifically to provide accommodation for hospitality staff and thus encourage retention of staff in Daylesford and surrounding areas."
Additionally, it said the application was "consistent with council policy" as it met "the vision for accommodation in the municipality" including its potential to address infill housing development, provide additional tourist accommodation as well as aid in increasing housing diversity to meet community needs.
Council recommendations have also said the removal of vegetation would not be problematic as the site "does not contain any significant vegetation" and would be "improved through the planting of Blackwood, Silver Banksia and Canadian Maple trees".
However, they said, while it supported the inclusion of these trees, further consideration was required as the the planting plans had yet to be assessed by the Council Parks department.
The site has also proposed implementing other eco measures including providing four electrical vehicle charging points and 11 e-bike charging stations.
The application, which was first advertised late in 2021 and is categorised as being in the Daylesford Neighbourhood Character Precinct, has been a cause for concern for those in the community with some citing the plans as "isolating" and "anxiety" inducing.
"This is a large commercial proposal in a residential zone; it does not respect the residential character of the neighbourhood," one resident said.
"Thirty or more people on site will create excessive noise far exceeding the previous six tenants that lived there.
"I am in a unique little community that will become divided and I will feel more isolated."
Another resident, who has been in the Daylesford area for 48 years, said they were "full of despair" because of the application.
"I am full of despair at the thought of council granting this permit with seemingly no regard to the feelings of myself and my family," they wrote.
"The density of accommodation will impact our peaceful enjoyment and it could make me feel more isolated."
The group accommodation will be voted on by councillors at the Hepburn Shire Council meeting on Tuesday. To view the council meeting click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
