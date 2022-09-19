When police knocked on the door of a Skipton address last year to execute a search warrant for an alleged theft, the authorities didn't know they were about to uncover much more than stolen goods.
The man who appeared at the door of the Lismore Road home on November 12 smelt of marijuana, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet, the Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Monday.
Police found 197 grams of cannabis inside the property, four mature cannabis plants in a hydroponic set-up in a backyard shed and nine smaller cannabis plants in a nearby garden bed.
The man, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided conviction, was charged in relation to the discoveries.
"He stated he had been using [marijuana] for three years, between five to seven grams per day," police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the court.
"He stated he grows his own because he doesn't like purchasing it."
The accused's defence lawyer told the court all parties agreed the man was not growing the plants for the purpose of trafficking: "There was no cash, unexplained wealth, deal bags ... He made contemporaneous admissions for it being for his own personal use."
The court heard the man had recently become a father for the first time.
His defence also told the court the accused had suffered drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia as result of his excess cannabis use.
Magistrate Ron Saines, addressing the man directly in court, offered a warning.
"It is an offence to both use and cultivate cannabis in Victoria and in your case there is a great deal more concerns that arise not in relation to the criminality of your conduct but in relation to the health issues that are identified here," Mr Saines said.
"The most qualified person who has furnished a report for the benefit of the court ... [is] plain in their diagnosis of cannabis induced psychosis.
"This is a serious mental health issue and to the extent that there are a multiplicity of mental health issues here cannabis would not be treated as a harmless or recreational drug by those who are providing you with medical advice and treatment.
"You have the ability to seriously disturb your mental health both by the magnitude and [length] of that disturbance, especially five to seven grams per day, this is not a small amount and more so with a child who has just been born.
"There are countless issues that arise involving child and suitability of adults for parenting purposes if there is an established drug abuse issue and so there is a multiplicity of consequences for you that should be addressed."
Mr Saines said that the accused had taken steps towards treatment, had been cooperative with police, and had no prior criminal history which meant the accused was sentenced with some leniency.
The man was handed a 12 month good behaviour bond, without recorded conviction, and was ordered to pay $600 to the Ballarat court fund.
