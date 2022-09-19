It could be one of the wettest BFNL grand final days in many years but despite the shocking conditions, there was plenty of supporters cheering on the footballers and netballers at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
If you were there, you watched the games in temperatures reaching a top of only nine degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
If it felt like it didn't stop raining, it virtually didn't - with the city recording 12 millimetres of rain between 9am and midnight.
By 2.30pm, the start of the senior grand final between Melton and Sebastopol, 9.4 millimetres had fallen across the city.
There was some relief from the wet, with the sun's rays occasionally poking through the dark, grey clouds - but it didn't last long - with the clouds rolling over again and dumping more rain.
The Courier captured a timelapse video of the ground during the senior football grand final - it speaks for itself, really.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.