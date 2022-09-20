Tick for Ballarat after inspectors visit dozens of construction sites

Officers carried out almost 120 inspections across the Ballarat area this month as part of a building industry blitz.
The joint operation included the Victorian Building Authority, WorkSafe, EnergySafe Victoria, and the Environment Protection Authority.
According to the VBA, 118 inspections were carried out, highlighting issues and starting conversations with builders as part of the Build Aware program.
There were also free breakfasts as part of an outreach push to tradies, and a presentation to TAFE students.
EnergySafe Victoria inspectors hit 20 sites, focusing on battery installations and clearances from powerlines, while VBA officers carried out 41 inspections, looking at timber framing, gutters, downpipes, structural provisions, and permits being displayed.
WorkSafe visited 33 sites, identifying issues such as electrical safety, fall prevention, and site amenities, fencing and hygiene, issuing five prohibition notices and 18 improvement notices.
The EPA hit 24 sites, focusing on containment of waste, sediment control, and waffle pods.
The VBA's state building surveyor Andrew Cialini said in a statement the blitz showed the need for proactive inspections.
"Half of the sites inspected (were) deemed medium risk," he said.
"The VBA aims to deliver a positive impact through our role as regulator, promoting safe and resilient buildings, and ensuring communities such as Ballarat reach their potential by supporting a thriving and trusted industry that acts with integrity."
