HOSPITAL day workers have been tasting a welcome boost for their hard work under ongoing plans to maintain morale amid the seemingly relentless COVID-19 pandemic.
Round the Way Bagels and burrito vans have been feeding teams across Grampians Health Ballarat sites the past fortnight, including Ballarat Base Hospital, following the roll-out of food truck meals to afternoon and night shift workers in the health service's well-being program.
The delicious move follows the introduction of more indoor plants and fresh fruit baskets in tea-rooms earlier this year in what Grampians Health chief people officer Claire Woods said was just as important as the major infrastructure upgrades underway at the hospital. Ms Woods said these smaller gestures showed an appreciation for staff and the work they did.
"We commenced a weekly fresh fruit program for team members so they have a healthy and easily accessible snack available while they're on the go at work," Ms Woods said.
"Following the success of that program, we've invested in additional food programs as a great way to support our staff, but also to say thank you. Our workforce is the lifeblood of Grampians Health, and finding more ways to provide support and greater opportunity for them is a priority across our organisation."
Food trucks have proven an easy way to access staff at different Grampians Health Ballarat sites, such as aged care facilities, rather than just being centred in the hospital.
The night shift food truck meal program will continue at Ballarat Base Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth Centre and Ballarat Aged Care facilities until the year's end, while fresh fruit has been locked in across all sites until March.
IN OTHER NEWS
Under Grampians Health Healthcare Well-being Program, a peer-support network has been adapted from the Horsham model for teams in Ballarat Edenhope and Stawell.
In Ballarat, the program also promotes greater mental health first aid training and psychological support on acute wards as well as more shade sails and outdoor seating for staff to get fresh air.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.