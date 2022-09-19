Animal cruelty continues in Victoria Park

Animal cruelty activists say their request to install security cameras in Victoria Park have been ignored by council as more birds and marsupials have been discovered mutilated.
Former RSPCA chief inspector and Animal Cruelty Hotline operations manager Barrie Tapp says in the latest incidents a bird was found with its legs cut off by a knife or other sharp implement, and a similarly severed head of a possum or other marsupial was also found in the park.
Mr Tapp says he's approached Victoria Police with photographic evidence, who told him the installation of cameras would be helpful in trying to determine what was happening in the park.
"They just said, 'Do it'," Mr Tapp told The Courier.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However the Animal Cruelty Hotline struck a hurdle with the City of Ballarat who, according to Mr Tapp, have not returned phone calls or emails regarding his offer of installation.
"I've emailed the CEO twice, and no response at all," Mr Tapp says.
"We've got the OK from the VicPol to set up cameras. We said to them we didn't have any authority to put them up and they told us to put them up anyway - and we want to do it. We'll just set up four or five cameras there. There's someone who's in the park everyday who is quite willing to help us.
"No expense to the council, of course. We just went to them as a matter of courtesy, asking might we be in trouble for putting up cameras. We're trying to do our best to get the get the response from the council, to let us know that we can put them up. But we can't get anything."
Queried as to whether the animals were killed by another predator, possibly a fox or cat, Mr Tapp, who had a two-decade in the RSPCA, was adamant it was the work of humans.
"Foxes can't cut the legs off kangaroos and birds, mate, that's for sure." he told The Courier.
Just a month ago a decapitated kangaroo was discovered on the edge of Victoria Park, and since then several instances of cruelty to native wildlife have been reported.
The City of Ballarat has been contacted for comment.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.