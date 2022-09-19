A man who lost control and drove into a gym after speeding down a Delacombe street in dark, wet conditions has faced court.
Leigh Eason, 47, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to a charge of careless driving for the events on June 19 last year.
Eason was the sole occupant of his ute when he lost control about 7.22pm after braking heavily on Paddys Drive.
The ute skidded in the wet conditions into a concrete wall at Barbarian Muay Thai gym.
The court heard the accused could be seen on CCTV footage from businesses on nearby Icon Drive before the crash driving "at a fast rate of speed".
Police arrived and found Eason was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and had no prior criminal history.
Magistrate Ron Saines ordered Eason pay a $750 fine and $87.20 in court costs.
"A motor vehicle collision into a building must result from some carelessness unless there is a malfunction," Mr Saines said.
"I'm satisfied the consequences of this are greatly [reduced] by way of you having insurance and your plea of guilty."
