The Courier

Man fined for careless driving charge in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:43pm, first published 10:30pm
File photo.

A man who lost control and drove into a gym after speeding down a Delacombe street in dark, wet conditions has faced court.

