Living with Dementia: choir first concert and speech pathology support focus

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
September 24 2022 - 6:00pm
Adding their voices are Maria van Ravenstein and Brooke Degrandi who have been rehearsing ahead of the first Bigger Hearts Dementia Choir concert for Dementia Action Week in Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford

Juniors to join voices with Bigger Hearts

CHORISTERS have found their hearts truly have become bigger by adding in a wide range of special voices ahead of a highly anticipated concert debut on Sunday.

