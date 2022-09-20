The Courier
Poor planning is damaging Ballarat's environmental health. We need to change.

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
September 20 2022 - 11:00pm
Developments like these display poor planning and virtually no urban forestry. Picture by Tony Ford/GeoCon

Australian cities like Ballarat will struggle to maintain their current tree canopy coverage, even without considering future increases, a new report into the effect of climate change has found.

