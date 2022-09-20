Australian cities like Ballarat will struggle to maintain their current tree canopy coverage, even without considering future increases, a new report into the effect of climate change has found.
That failure could have disastrous effects on liveability and the cost of living as cooling and utility prices soar in hotter, drier cities and developments.
The journal Nature Climate Change suggests 90 to 100 per cent of trees in our cities will be threatened by changing climate in the next 25 years. Five scientists found well over half of plant and tree species found in 164 cities in 78 countries are 'currently exceeding temperature and precipitation conditions experienced in their geographic range.'
"Increasing city temperatures mean their trees are becoming more important than ever," the report says.
"More than just shade umbrellas, the natural air-conditioning magic of trees happens as water moves up from the soil through their roots and evaporates out of their leaves into the air... Urban trees have a vital role to play in keeping cities liveable. As they cool their surroundings, they reduce our electricity use for air conditioning, while also absorbing carbon dioxide, purifying the air, reducing city noise and providing wildlife habitat."
For a city like Ballarat, which is already failing to meet its objectives in raising planned canopy cover as development continues unchecked in growth zones, the report suggests a hotter, drier city in the summers will become the norm.
In the west and north-west growth zones, where council admits it has failed to provide adequate infrastructure despite years of warnings about looming problems, any substantial tree growth is decades away. Those zones, where poor planning has allowed houses to be built eave-to-eave, rely heavily on air-conditioning to provide cooling in lieu of airflow from linked urban forests.
While the City of Ballarat has an Urban Forest Action Plan, one of its key proponents says there is a long way to go to bring Ballarat to a sustainable and growing aboriculture.
Councillor Belinda Coates is in her third term at the City of Ballarat. For a decade she's advocated as a Green, a resident and simply as a tree-lover for greater tree protection and planting - most often in the face of fellow councillors dedicated to faster development, and poor or ineffective planning from the city's management.
"Every single study on the impact of climate change is always saying that it's worse; that it's happening faster than anticipated," Cr Coates says.
"So whether you're looking at the impact of greening cities or reducing transport emissions, the story's the same, and the pressures on urban growth are similar for regional, and bigger, cities all across Australia. We've got to aim high and go faster; we need to bring more people on board, because the city can do some part of greening, but we've also got private landholders and private citizens who can join in and and help amplify the impact.
"I've spoken about this a lot. The planning system is so far behind in keeping up with good urban planning. We know what we need to do. When I first became a councillor the principles were there in the high level documents, like the Ballarat Strategy (2040): keeping the city compact, greening the city and connecting up alternative transport - really key things. The more sprawl you get, the harder it is to do those things.
Cr Coates says the imminent draft housing strategy and planning scheme amendments which must be put to council soon are important in changing the 'develop at all costs' mentality in Ballarat.
"That's a quantum leap forward, because in every other term of council, advocating for mechanisms to raise the bar on planning has gone nowhere - it has literally been just me."
"The precinct planning for the northern zone - for the first time we've got better alignment with the direction of council and the officers in agreement with the planning scheme amendment to incorporate strong climate action and zero emissions. Getting those in the precinct planning stage is where it'll have the biggest impact. I always imagine if I got into council 20 years ago instead of 10, the development in the west might look a bit different if I could have talked a few people into raising the bar back then."
