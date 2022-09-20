A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with upper body injuries after crashing his wagon into an industrial building in Delacombe on Tuesday morning.
Crews arrived just after 5am at the corner of Paddys Drive and Icon Drive, finding the vehicle had crashed into a door, narrowly missing a concrete wall and causing "significant damage", according to Victoria Police media.
It's understood the vehicle was travelling south on Paddys Drive.
Fire Rescue Victoria noted the man self-extricated before being attended to by Ambulance Victoria.
He was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
SES tape was still visible on Tuesday morning, in front of the damaged building.
Police confirmed investigations into the exact cause are continuing, and have called for dashcam footage.
Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.