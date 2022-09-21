Defence for a man charged with possessing hundreds of child abuse materials had told a court the accused was seeking adult pornography when the abuse files automatically downloaded to his devices through a messaging app.
Damon Schiltz, 52, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday in relation to the files found in his possession following a search warrant executed at his former Ripon Street, Redan address in 2020.
The accused's mobile phone and iPad were located in the search and forensically examined.
A total 340 images and a number of videos of child abuse material had been stored across the devices, including content showing adult men and women engaged in sexual acts with or around children as young as toddlers, and children captured in sexually explicit poses.
The search also allegedly uncovered a bag containing three grams of cannabis.
The court heard the accused told police in an interview the drugs were for personal use.
When asked about the child abuse material he stated the device was his and no one else had access but otherwise gave a no comment.
Schiltz also stated "no comment" when police asked about a specific child who featured in multiple photos.
Defence lawyer James Gilfillan told the court the "extremely serious" offending happened at a "low point" in Schultz's life.
"It's quite disturbing to hear what was located on Mr Schiltz's devices," Mr Gilfillan said.
"He had recently gone through a tumultuous break-up with his former partner ... he was isolated from the outside world and became increasingly depressed."
Mr Gilfillan told the court a psychologist had determined Schiltz was a low risk of reoffending and the files of child abuse material were automatically downloaded from messenger application WhatsApp.
"[He] started to engage in online adult chat groups ... This is where the material that's been discussed today was shared," the defence said.
"Any material that was shared has been downloaded to [Schiltz's] devices.
"He doesn't have personally an interest in that material ... he was there for adult [porn].
"There was a lot more material on the device and that is [adult porn].
"He's not a particularly tech-savvy man ... there was a lot of material shared on these groups."
Schiltz received a 12 month community correction order with conditions to engage in treatment.
He will be required to complete 150 hours of unpaid community work and report to police for eight years under the sex offender registry.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.