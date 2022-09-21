The Courier

Man sentenced in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for possessing child abuse material

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
September 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stock image by Alok Sharma.

Defence for a man charged with possessing hundreds of child abuse materials had told a court the accused was seeking adult pornography when the abuse files automatically downloaded to his devices through a messaging app.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.