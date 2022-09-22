A Beaufort community leader is welcoming the construction of a new car park for the town's train station, but wants additional facilities to future-proof the station.
Beaufort Train Station will receive a new 40-space car park to be constructed on rail land west of the station, two accessible parking spaces and 15 bicycle hoops from new state government works.
It will also feature lighting and CCTV for the safety of car park users as well as wayfinding signage, improved pedestrian access and landscaping.
Beaufort Progress Association president Sarah Beaumont said she was pleased to see a "proactive approach" to the station's development.
"Typically government's tend to react. They will realise there is a need and quickly scramble to provide it, but I think what the state government is doing is planning ahead," she said.
"They know that this part of the world, Beaufort and surrounds, is going to attract people who are going to take the train, so we are going to need spots."
With no public toilets at the station however, Ms Beaumont said it would need additional facilities to meet the needs of the towns growing population.
""If there is going to be more people there it really needs a public bathroom," she said.
"The thing that it really needs is a Myki machine. You actually have to buy a ticket on the train or go to the newsagents to get a ticket before you travel, so it would be great if you could use your Myki.
"You can do that in Ballarat or Wendouree, but when you get to Beaufort or Ararat you can't use that ticketing system."
Calls to build a public toilet and Myki reader at the station were also mirrored in a feedback report on the project published in January 2022.
The report also heard some residents raise objections to the new spaces, who said the current spaces were never full.
Civil construction company Ace Infrastructure was chosen to construct the car park on behalf of VicTrack, after a competitive tender process.
Construction of the new car park is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.