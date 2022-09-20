Another 18 houses have been proposed for a significant corner block in Ballarat North, with views to Lake Wendouree.
The proposal, according to documents submitted to the City of Ballarat, is for the block at the corner of Norman Street and Simpson Street - 12 houses would be built around a new court, and six with Simpson Street frontage.
The sloping 1.2 hectare block previously had a single dwelling and trees, all of which has been removed.
The proposal details 18 blocks between 500 and 692 square metres, with the land zoned General Residential and appropriate for development.
The applicant also included a detailed flood modelling report, which called for significant drainage works during construction to reduce the risk to the southern-most blocks by draining to an existing council reserve.
"A preliminary flood mitigation strategy has been proposed in the form of additional pits, pipes and a swale," the report states.
"The strategy successfully alleviates inundation issues in the south of the site, with significant benefits for neighbouring properties."
While it concludes the strategy is preliminary, the report advises any changes to the drainage plan should be appropriately modelled before construction.
There is no heritage or koala overlay listed in the application, with applicants concluding it should be approved by council.
"The proposed layout is considered in keeping with the existing subdivision pattern of the surrounding area, which consists a variety of lot sizes adding to housing choice for the Ballarat community," it states.
"The lots are each capable of accommodating a future dwelling, private open space and off-street carparking."
Submissions for the proposal close October 1.
The proposal follows several other "in-fill" developments in Ballarat's outer suburbs, including Brown Hill and Canadian.
CBD in-fill has been priority for the City of Ballarat, particularly its centrepiece Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan, but developers have focused on greenfield sites to the west of the city or pushing for more density in suburban blocks.
