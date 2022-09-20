The Courier

Ballarat North subdivision plan for 18 houses

By Alex Ford
September 20 2022 - 7:00pm
The vacant block at the corner of Simpson Street and Norman Street in Ballarat North could become 18 new houses. Picture by Alex Ford

Another 18 houses have been proposed for a significant corner block in Ballarat North, with views to Lake Wendouree.

